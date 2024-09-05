It may be September, and the final round of the NRL regular season, but clubs are still shaping their rosters for 2025 and beyond.
More-so than ever we are seeing players either request releases or be tapped on the shoulder.
This week the name being bandied about in the media is that of Newcastle Knights middle Adam Elliott.
Elliott, arguably having a career best season, is reportedly being shopped as the Knights attempt to balance their books and allocate funds elsewhere.
While they seem to be struggling to move on Daniel Saifiti, at an inflated cap hit, I don't believe they'll have any issues moving Elliott on, if needed.
Below are five potential landing destinations for a player sure to be in demand:
What a story this would be. The forgotten son returns to the capital to the place where he ... played ok.
With the greatest of respects to Elliott's former stint in green, he would return a much more complete player and a massively reformed one.
Eliott's off field antics seem a thing of the past while his playing style has also matured.
With Elliott Whitehead retiring and Corey Horsburgh set for an exit, the Raiders are crying out for recruits in the engine room.
Elliott would offer a ball playing option they lack right now, while bringing a big body in the middle to help Tapine and co.
I'm not going to stand here and claim to have intimate knowledge of the Raiders salary cap position but just by looking at the comings and goings, surely there is room here.
Horsburgh and Elliott look as close to a straight swap as possible, money-wise, while I'd say Elliott would present an upgrade at current in terms of ability.
There is a lot to like here.