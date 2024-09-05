It may be September, and the final round of the NRL regular season, but clubs are still shaping their rosters for 2025 and beyond.

More-so than ever we are seeing players either request releases or be tapped on the shoulder.

This week the name being bandied about in the media is that of Newcastle Knights middle Adam Elliott.

Elliott, arguably having a career best season, is reportedly being shopped as the Knights attempt to balance their books and allocate funds elsewhere.

While they seem to be struggling to move on Daniel Saifiti, at an inflated cap hit, I don't believe they'll have any issues moving Elliott on, if needed.

Below are five potential landing destinations for a player sure to be in demand: