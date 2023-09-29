The 2023 Grand Final is now just two sleeps away. For rugby league fans, this is better than Christmas!

We have been blessed this year by witnessing the two best sides rolling through finals to meet on the final day of the season.

Both sides are at full fitness, both sides are in top form and both sides have cruised into the Grand Final with relative ease.

Simply put, I am fully expecting both sides to rip in for the full 80 minutes on Sunday night in producing one of the all time finales!

The more I look at it, the closer it looks. The individual battles across the park are mouth watering.

With two sides so closely matched, the season could literally come down to one battle. One moment of magic.

With a plethora of brilliant battles, on and off the park, on Sunday night, we are going to look at the five most likely to decide the decider: