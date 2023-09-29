The 2023 Grand Final is now just two sleeps away. For rugby league fans, this is better than Christmas!
We have been blessed this year by witnessing the two best sides rolling through finals to meet on the final day of the season.
Both sides are at full fitness, both sides are in top form and both sides have cruised into the Grand Final with relative ease.
Simply put, I am fully expecting both sides to rip in for the full 80 minutes on Sunday night in producing one of the all time finales!
The more I look at it, the closer it looks. The individual battles across the park are mouth watering.
With two sides so closely matched, the season could literally come down to one battle. One moment of magic.
With a plethora of brilliant battles, on and off the park, on Sunday night, we are going to look at the five most likely to decide the decider:
1. Dylan Edwards vs Reece Walsh
This game could very well be won in the battle of the numbers ones.
Dylan Edwards is the reigning Clive Churchill medalist while Reece Walsh was arguably the form fullback across the entire season - despite what the Dally M count says.
Dylan Edwards has become a reliable big game player over the past three seasons and was a clear best on ground in 2022's Grand Final.
Reece Walsh had a magnificent Origin series and has played very well in his maiden Finals series to date.
Both are entering the biggest game of the season in prime form. Truthfully I can't remember the last time either had a bad game, or even a below par one.
Edwards will run for 200 metres and will take every kick sent his way. Reece Walsh will break tackles and create chances out of nowhere.
There is absolutely nothing between these superstar fullbacks, who I dare say have many big game clashes ahead of them. Perhaps even come Origin One in 2024.