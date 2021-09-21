The Wests Tigers are about to do it again.

Multiple reports indicate that the Wests Tigers are about to relieve Michael Maguire of his role as coach of the club.

The old 'fire the coach' quick fix.

The very same quick fix that has failed to propel the Tigers to the finals for a literal decade now.

Why the Tigers would remove a premiership-winning coach without an obvious replacement option standing above the rest is a question for another time but it did kick-off some thinking.

Who is the next cab off the ranks when it comes to the next NRL coach?

Craig Fitzgibbon has long been the assistant coach chased by multiple clubs and offered a full-time first grade coaching job.

Now that he has committed his future to the Sharks, who does it leave?

Below are five options I believe are ready to step either up, or back into, a first grade coaching gig. Potentially even the Tigers top job