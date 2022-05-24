All 16 teams are in for Indigenous Round, and there are plenty of big talking points across the competition.

Here are all the big points ahead of Round 12.

Fitzgibbon makes big Miller decision after excellent debut

Cronulla Sharks rookie coach Craig Fitzgibbon has made plenty of big decisions this year.

In the last fortnight alone, he was forced to grapple with replacing the suspended William Kennedy.

First, he tried Nicho Hynes at the back and Braydon Trindall in the halves. That brought about rather unfavourable results, so then it was Hynes back to the halves and Lachlan Miller to fullback.

Miller's debut was classy, and he was among the best on ground for the men from the Shire in last weekend's loss to the Gold Coast Titans as he ran for almost 300 metres and scored an excellent try.

So his dropping this week comes as a surprise, and while Kennedy was always going to claim the number one jumper, Miller has the ability to play in multiple positions and was thought of as a good chance to take the out of form Trindall's utility jumper.

That hasn't happened though, with Trindall retained and Miller back to the reserves.

Fitzgibbon will know his players better than the rest of us, but on the surface, that is a real head-scratcher.

Murray, Fifita in with possible final Origin fitness audition

Cameron Murray and David Fifita have both been named in the reserves of the South Sydney Rabbitohs and Gold Coast Titans respectively as the duo battle to make early returns and put on a performance before the Origin teams are confirmed on either Sunday night or Monday morning.

Murray and Fifita both played back row for their States last year, and while Murray had formerly ruled himself out, and Fifita is no guarantee of playing based on his form prior to injury, the duo could both push their way back in for their respective states if they manage to get onto the field.

Expect that if Murray plays, he will send Siliva Havili out of the side, and Hame Sele back to the bench, while Fifita, who is returning from an MCL injury, has one less day than Murray to prove his fitness, but would likely slot in for Sam McIntyre, which Jarrod Wallace back to the bench and Isaac Liu coming from the second row. Fifita could also yet play from the bench.

All eyes will be on the two forwards this weekend though provided they are named in the final teams as Billy Slater and Brad Fittler prepare to name their squads.

Raiders finally approach full strength as Fogarty returns

Jamal Fogarty is finally set to play his first game for the Raiders this weekend as the Green Machine build form.

The club have finally snapped a losing streak, and were excellent in last week's clash against the South Sydney Rabbitohs at Dubbo's Apex Park.

That followed the week before, when Ricky Stuart's side pulled off a strong Magic Round win against the Cronulla Sharks.

The two victories, to an extent, suggest the Raiders are back, and while there is still a lot of water to pass under the bridge, this week's Sunday afternoon clash with the Parramatta Eels will be huge for Canberra.

There have been suggestions since Fogarty signed that he will be the man to spark Jack Wighton back to consistent form, although his return comes at an interesting time given the way Matt Frawley played before being ruled out last week.

The Raiders aren't quite at full strength with Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad out, but they aren't a million miles away either.

Ramsey remains at the back for Dragons as McCullough returns

Cody Ramsey's excellent performance on Saturday afternoon at a wet and, in some ways, miserable Kogarah, seems to have earned him the right to remain in the number one jumper for now.

It's a jersey which has been through a few sets of hands this year. Tyrell Sloan and Moses Mbye have both had a crack, although neither have played out of their skin.

Sloan is talented, but is yet to play enough consistently good football in his first-grade opportunities.

One of the key criticisms of Ramsey has been his lack of willingness to run the ball out of his own end, but he put that to bed against the Warriors with more than 200 metres.

If he can continue to have performances like that, then his role is secure, and with Andrew McCullough now back, Moses Mbye playing out of the 14 provides the Red with extra depth.

The club do need to find minutes for Jayden Sullivan, who recently signed a new long-term contract extension, but he may have to wait.

Broncos' winning ways allows for conservative Reynolds approach

It's almost a certainty that if the Brisbane Broncos weren't coming off five straight wins, Adam Reynolds and his sore groin would have been named to take on the Titans this week.

A winning position with excellent form and momentum is a position the Broncos haven't been in for a number of years, but it's one they are now going to reap the benefits from.

Reynolds has a history with injury, and the last thing Kevin Walters would want to do is play his star and potentially risk a far longer stint on the sidelines.

Instead, he will rest again this week following Ezra Mam's excellent debut against the Newcastle Knights last week.

It means the youngster gets a second game under his belt, and Reynolds effectively gets another fortnight off with Brisbane having a bye to follow this week's game against the Titans.

It's a clever play from Walters, even if Reynolds did appear to be better than 50-50 when it came to playing. The early call allows Reynolds to shape his rehab effectively and leaves no questions for Mam about what he will be preparing for.

Life without Turbo begins at Manly as veteran returns

Jorge Taufua is back!

A forgotten name, the veteran spent plenty of time out of the game injured, but is ready to come back onto the field for Manly as the club deal with injury problems.

Tom Trbojevic's season is done with a shoulder injury, obviously causing plenty of headaches for Des Hasler moving forward, but Reueben Garrick's performances at fullback have been strong.

Him being there for the remainder of the season means a long-term replacement on the wing was needed, and Taufua might just bring that, although the returns of Jason Saab, Brad Parker and Ben Trbojevic in the coming weeks will add plenty of questions to the mix for the men from the northern beaches.

Eels get back blessing as bold Papali'i call lands

Waqa Blake will suit up for the Eels this week as the men in blue and gold finally start to put their injury crisis in the rear-view mirror.

That means Hayze Perham will depart the side, although the ultimate aim for Brad Arthur will be to get Blake back to his more preferred centre spot in the coming weeks.

That'll be possible too, given the return of Maika Sivo isn't far away after he scored a NSW Cup double last week in his first game back from long-term injury.

Parramatta's form has been up and down, but there is no question the return of players, and the fight for positions - Sean Russell is due back as well - will take this team to another level.

The biggest call for Parramatta though is the decision to move barnstorming second rower Isaiah Papali'i to lock.

He has been arguably the form second rower of the competition, but the Tigers-bound star shifts to the edge this week, with Marata Niukore playing on the edge.

It means Nathan Brown and Ryan Matterson will both occupy the bench, so don't be surprised to see Papali'i move to the edge at some point, but this is an intriguing decision.

Jacob Kiraz a Bulldogs lock for remainder of 2022

A short one to finish off this week, but probably about as good as news could get if you're a struggling Bulldogs fan.

Jacob Kiraz has been something of a star in his two games thus far, playing in the COVID-ravaged outfit against the Broncos, before signing a new deal and coming straight into the side for last week's loss to the Tigers.

With Josh Addo-Carr returning this week, it was tipped that he would be in a battle for his spot on the wing, but in a big move, coach Mick Potter has decided he will retain his place, while Jayden Okunbor drops out.

Given the respective form of the duo, it's a superb move, and with Kiraz now having locked his future in at the club, he must be apart of plans as 2023 approaches.