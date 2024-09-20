Both men's and women's Prime Minister's XIII games will be played in Port Moresby the week before the start of the Pacific Championships and Bowl tournaments, the NRL have confirmed.

In further news, the NRL and Australian Rugby League Commission have also confirmed former New South Wales coach and 38-Test Kangaroos' veteran Brad Fittler will take over as men's head coach for the game, while Jess Skinner, who coaches the women's Indigenous All Stars side, will coach the women's team for this game.

The two matches, to be played on October 13, could well link up with an official expansion announcement for the NRL, which is expected to confirm that the Perth Bears and a team based in Port Moresby will be included in back-to-back years.

Given the timing of the match - after this year's grand final - they could also serve as full blown warm-up games for the Kangaroos, although it would appear likely at the very least that any players who feature in the final Sunday of the season will be rested for the clash, allowing a smattering of other fringe players an opportunity.

ARLC Chairman Peter V'Landys said the matches will 'grip' the country.

“We've been thrilled and captivated by some of the best football we've ever witnessed across the 2024 NRL and NRLW seasons and fortunately for all rugby league fans, the season doesn't end with the Grand Final," V'Landys said.

“The international rugby league season kicks off on October 13 and all the stars fans have been cheering through the season from the NRL and NRLW clubs will be on display in their national colours.

"It all starts with the Prime Minister's XIII matches and continues with the Pacific Championships played across four nations.

“Rugby League is king in PNG and the two Prime Minister's XIII matches will grip the country. It will be a great occasion and an incredible experience for the players involved."

Meanwhile, Australian Prime Minster Anthony Albanese said the matches will help strengthen relations between the two countries, with the federal government set to bankroll the NRL team in Port Moresby.

“Sport brings us together, both on and off the field," Albanese said.

“Rugby league is effectively the national sport of Papua New Guinea.

“What better way to bring Australia and Papua New Guinea closer together than through rugby league.”