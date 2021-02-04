Whilst the ARL is tossing and turning about the decision to let Israel Folau back in the league, one legend wants to him back in the NRL.

New South Wales coach Brad Fittler told the Sydney Morning Herald that Folau’s elite abilities should be reason enough to let him play.

“I like watching Israel play footy… I don’t necessarily listen to anything he says because I don’t have social media and I am not over any of that,” he said.

“It is going to be up to the game to decide if he can play and I hope he can… The couple of times I saw him play he looked as good as ever.”

Folau has been in and out of the news given his religious beliefs are strongly against homosexuality, announcing that he was against gay marriage in 2017 and stating on Instagram seven months later that people of the LGBTQ community were going to Hell.

I understand the curiosity about Israel Folau returning to the NRL, but he's already shown he won't back down on his hate-filled beliefs. There's no upside in allowing someone like that to play. Plus, if James Hooper thinks it's a good idea then it's definitely not. — Slatts (@trentslatts) February 2, 2021

Australian Rugby League Commission chairman Peter V’landys has previously said that Folau’s stance was not a welcome one in the NRL.

“The game is inclusive, Israel’s comments are not inclusive,” he said.

“I have no tolerance for people that put other people’s lives (at risk) or (who commit) violence, t’s a big statement to make.

“With due respect to Israel, what he says, young kids listen to. He’s a role mode… and when you’re a kid at school and you get bashed up because you’re different, I don’t think that’s a good thing.”

Folau was initially going to play for Super League club Catalan for the 2021 season, but opted not top play out the final year of his contract in a return to Australia.

St George Illawarra was tipped to sign the former Melbourne and Brisbane star on a two-year deal, before pulling out at the last minute after heavy backlash from fans.