Former NRL outside back and Fijian international Waqa Blake is aiming to "become one of the best centres" after he recently signed a new contract to join the Bradford Bulls for the 2025 season.

Not offered a contract extension by St Helens RLFC after a difficult season, Blake will find himself playing in the RFL Championship - the second-tier of the Super League - for the first time in his career.

Formerly an outside back for the Parramatta Eels and Penrith Panthers, he revealed that he is looking to "become one of the best centres in the Championship" as he looks to potentially return to the NRL.

With his future in peril, a successful season with Bradford could see him once again register interest from NRL teams while a poor season could close any door to a potential return.

“I am coming here looking to put a smile on my face and enjoy my footy again,” Blake told the Bradford website.

“I would never lose the love for Rugby League, it was a difficult year and I've been through difficult times before but it's just about the way you act from it.

“I was lucky enough to go represent my country and as soon as I did that, I had a smile on my face and I was able to enjoy having a good environment around me.

“I want to be able to put my best foot forward and enjoy the year. I want to become one of the best centres in the Championship and doing my job will help everyone else.”

A Perth native, Blake represented the Joondalup Giants and Perth Pirates in Western Australia before making the move to the Panthers at the start of 2012.

Here, he would work his way through the club's junior grades before earning his debut in 2015.

Released by the Parramatta Eels at the end of 2023, the Fijian international appeared in 165 matches in nine seasons for the Eels and Penrith Panthers.

“I have been there and done everything but I just want to not only play well for myself but for the team and I want to help nurture the younger players and help them with whatever they need," he added.

“That's what makes this very exciting for myself, JT, a lot of us players who've come in from outside the club we can spread our knowledge

“I want to stay injury free and be consistent but not just that. I think we all have that one goal. We want to go to Super League.”

