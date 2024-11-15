After exiting St Helens RLFC, former NRL outside back, Waqa Blake has signed with a new team for the next two seasons as he continues his playing career.

Agreeing to a one-year deal with St Helens RLFC in the Super League, his tenure at the club has come to a close after the team failed to reach the Grand Final for the second season in a row after winning three consecutive premierships.

Last playing in the NRL for the Parramatta Eels in 2023, Blake has agreed to join the Bradford Bulls on a two-year contract for the 2025 and 2026 seasons.

The decision to remain overseas comes despite Blake admitting that he wanted to return to the NRL and felt that his journey in the Australian competition was far from over.

"I'm extremely excited to get started here, the club has plenty of history and that was obviously a factor in signing here, the club is building a strong squad for the Championship and I'm excited to get started and play my part," Blake said after signing with the Bulls.

"I'm looking forward to meeting all the players, staff and most importantly the Bradford Bulls fans who I cannot wait to play in front of, it's going to be a great year."

A Perth native, Blake represented the Joondalup Giants and Perth Pirates in Western Australia before making the move to the Panthers at the start of 2012. Here, he would work his way through the club's junior grades before earning his debut in 2015.

Released by the Parramatta Eels at the end of 2023, the Fijian international appeared in 165 matches in nine seasons for the Eels and Penrith Panthers.

"Blake is a real strong signing for us, you very rarely get to sign players at Super League level, who's played 165 games in the NRL and numerous games in the Super League, he will be a real quality addition for our squad and especially our backline," Bradford Bulls Brian Noble added.

"We are thankful that he's signed for the Bulls, as there was plenty of interest from other teams, it indicates that the club is going in the right direction and the Bradford Bulls is still a strong brand."