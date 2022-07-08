The fight for the services of half Anthony Milford is set to heat up, with the Dolphins and Newcastle Knights locked in a fierce tug of war.

Milford, who finished up with the Brisbane Broncos at the end of the 2021 season, originally had a one-year deal to join the South Sydney Rabbitohs for this season.

That was ultimately torn up by the club though on account of off-field dramas.

Since overcoming those, Milford has made an ultimately successful return with the Knights, slotting straight into the starting 17 and pushing his case to remain in the NRL next year.

It has been widely reported that he has a handshake deal in place with the Dolphins to move to Redcliffe in 2023 on a one-year deal, however, his form and impressiveness at training has led to the Knights making him an offer.

According to The Daily Telegraph, that offer is for three years, with the Hunter-based club viewing him as a big part of their future plans.

The Dolphins aren't quite willing to let Milford slide yet though, with the club reportedly adding a year to their original deal, now wanting Milford to move to the club for two years.

It could be enough to get the move over the line, with Milford likely to favour a start in the south east corner of Queensland where he can be closer to family.

The Samoan international, who will likely play in the end of year Rugby League World Cup, will also likely favour linking up with coach Wayne Bennett, who he is close with.

The Dolphins have struggled recruitment wise ahead of their innaugural season, and at this stage, have only signed Sean O'Sullivan, and young gun Isaiya Katoa, who is yet to make his NRL debut, to play in the halves.