Blake Ferguson has a big decision to make in regards to his future, with his manager declaring he will “not be without a club for 2022”.

The 31-year-old was dropped following Parramatta’s loss to South Sydney in Round 12 after coach Brad Arthur admitted that the defensive combination of Ferguson and Waqa Blake wasn’t working.

Arthur overlooked the winger for selection last weekend and instead chose to debut rookie Sean Russell – despite Ferguson being one of the Eels’ best during his three weeks in the reserves.

The former Origin back’s strong form in the NSW Cup has his manager, Sam Ayoub, insisting there is still plenty of interest in the veteran.

“The positive with Fergo at the moment is that there is interest, the interest has been genuine too,” Ayoub told The Daily Telegraph.

“Like with anything, we have a number of factors to consider. But Fergo has not been kicking stones, his form in reserve grade not only proves that but has also been outstanding.

“People that know Fergo know what he brings to the table and he won’t be without a club for 2022, whether it be in the NRL or in rugby.”

A code switch is shaping as a genuine possibility for Ferguson, with Ayoub confirming that Perth-based rugby franchise Western Force has enquired about Ferguson’s services.

“We’re comfortable with where that is at,” Ayoub said. “It will be a week or two before anything more happens but we are absolutely considering it.”

The Eels are likely to be without Ferguson when they take on the Panthers in a Friday night blockbuster following the bye.