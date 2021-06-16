Eels winger Blake Ferguson has been linked to a shock code switch as his future in Parramatta remains unclear.

Ferguson remains unsigned and out-of-favour under Brad Arthur in 2021 and is deemed unlikely to remain in the blue and gold for a fourth season since switching from Bondi.

Dropped ahead of his side’s Round 13 clash and currently placed in the reserves for this weekend’s outing against Canterbury, any interest from rival clubs is set to be fleeting as opportunities become scarce.

However, senior journalist Phil Rothfield believes Ferguson could be set for an ideal code hop to rugby union as he weighs up his future.

Speaking on NRL 360, Rothfield said the 31-year-old could follow in the footsteps of other NRL wingers who have flourished in rugby.

“He’s off at Parramatta … he’s not in the top three wingers — there’s Haze Dunster, Sean Russell and Maika Sivo. I think he’s been treated poorly, I thought he would’ve got a start this weekend,” Rothfield said.

“Look back at the history of rugby league wingers jumping ship; Semi Radradra, Curtis Rona, (Suliasi) Vunivalu, and Marika Koroibete. I think he could make the change, I think there has been interest there and he could make a lot more money than what an NRL club would be prepared to pay.

“We might lose him, one of the most colourful players, at the end of the year.”

Ferguson has previously stated his desire to remain in the NRL, whether that be with or without the Eels, but has seen once-keen suitors pull out of looking to lure the former Origin flyer.

Broncos coach Kevin Walters rubbished suggestions last month that Brisbane were looking to acquire Ferguson’s services.

Immortal Andrew Johns recently threw his support behind Ferguson, stating he still has plenty to offer in the league.

“When he’s on, he’s like an extra front-rower, he gets the sets rolling forward,” Johns said, per Wide World of Sports.

“At this stage of his career, and I don’t how they manage the salary cap, but he would be a $350,000-$400,000 player.

“I think he still has a couple of years to go. When he’s right, he’s the most damaging winger coming out of trouble.”