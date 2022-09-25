Outgoing St. Helens coach Kristian Woolf has finished his Super League stint with a premiership, guiding the Saints to a fourth consecutive Grand Win after defeating Leeds 24-12.

Despite a few shaky moments this season, the club persevered as they lifted the trophy for fourth straight season, the third-in-a-row under Woolf, and shot themselves into rugby league folklore before their coach joins Wayne Bennett at the Dolphins as an assistant coach.

Carrying former NRL players Konrad Hurrell, Sione Mata'utia, Curtis Sironen, Will Hopoate and more, the Saints simply outclassed the Leeds Rhinos and built pressure throughout the contest, snaring the Super League's quickest ever Grand Final try just two minutes into the decider.

While Leeds had their own NRL firepower in Rhyse Martin and Blake Austin, they couldn't garner enough to stop the juggernaut that is St. Helens.

𝐅𝐎𝐔𝐑𝐦𝐢𝐝𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞! 🏆🏆🏆🏆 We become the first Club in @SuperLeague history to win four Grand Finals in a row! 💯#COYS pic.twitter.com/7MhbeC7XVG — St.Helens R.F.C. (@Saints1890) September 24, 2022

Hurrell, who was rumoured to join the Dolphins before re-signing in England, scored a crucial second-half try to join Mark Percival, Matty Lees and Jon Bennison on the score sheet for the victorious side.

Five-eighth Jonny Lomax snared the Harry Sunderland trophy as the best on ground for the red and whites.

⚠️ it’s time to BeReal ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/n2fE5r54VF — Betfred Super League (@SuperLeague) September 24, 2022

Woolf praised his side, and despite admitting it is one of his highest career moments, he believes the praise lies with the playing group.

"Of course, it's my greatest achievement. Winning my first grand final was my greatest achievement, so being able to do three in a row is absolutely outstanding," Woolf said during coverage on Sky Sports.