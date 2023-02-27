The bubbling excitement for the return of rugby league in 2023 is only amplified by the anticipation of the NRL SuperCoach competition.

In his first full year at the Warriors, coach Andrew Webster is keen to promote the club's DNA. Whether or not that translates to a transformation in roles or playing style is anyone's guess in 2023.

The New Zealand Warriors 2023 Top 30 (26)

Bunty Afoa

Tom Ale

Mitch Barnett

Rocco Berry

Josh Curran

Wayde Egan

Addin Fonua-Blake

Jackson Ford

Tohu Harris

Shaun Johnson

Valingi Kepu

Edward Kosi

Freddy Lussick

Te Maire Martin

Luke Metcalf

Marcelo Montoya

Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad

Marata Niukore

Adam Pompey

Bayley Sironen

Jazz Tevaga

Viliami Vailea

Ronald Volkman

Dylan Walker

Brayden Wiliame

Dallin Watene-Zelezniak

Predicted 2023 Ladder Finish

16th

NRL SuperCoach Notes

Can Charnze Nikoll-Klokstad (CTW / FLB $327,100) return to his 2019/2021 form with his spiritual return to the New Zealand Warriors? In 2019, CNK had a base average of 31, while in 2021 he had a base average of 29. He's currently priced at 31, and with the pre-season injury to Luke Metcalf, he has the fullback all but locked up for a solid period of time. If he can return to being that hard-working back and throw in some create/scoring points, he's got potential. Don't think for a moment that you can rely on past performances though.

If Marata Niukore (2RF $419,500) can secure his predicted starting second-row position, he is potentially one of the better mid-range options across the comp in 2RF. With a 2022 base average of 36 (44 mins), he has the ability to play 70-80 minutes and offers coverage at centre (although this would be less than ideal for NRLSC points). Looking good in pre-season trials, Niukore's stocks would almost certainly rise if given more minutes. He's only averaged 50 minutes per game over the past five years.

Te Maire Martin (5/8 / FLB $401,500) isn't an exciting NRL SuperCoach prospect by any measure, however there are a few things to consider if looking to plug a hole or play a POD. Firstly, he's dual position across 5/8 and at fullback where it's possible he offers more than Nikoll-Klokstad (if CNK struggles to lock down the position without the competition offered by Luke Metcalf). Secondly, it may eventuate that Shaun Johnson becomes more of a game manager this year with more creative license handed to Martin.

Tohu Harris (2RF / FRF $640,500) - when has he ever let you down? Owned by 7% of punters, he's not cheap. But his stats over the past five years are consistent. Not much ceiling to talk about, but you can probably rely on anywhere between 61 - 69 each week from him. Averaging 73 minutes per game over the past five seasons, he's averaged 63.6. Big money, but the reassurance might be of value to some.

