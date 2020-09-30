Expansion team Brisbane Bombers have identified Melbourne Storm star Cameron Munster as their key target, according to The Courier Mail.

Munster’s management were reportedly contacted by the Bombers as recently as a fortnight ago, who they see as their No. 1 signing target as the team looks to spearhead their prospects of becoming Brisbane’s second team.

However, the 26-year old last season signed a $3.6 million contract extension with the Storm, tying him to the club until the end of 2023.

Bombers director Nick Livermore declared Munster would be the ideal marquee player for his team.

“A guy like Cameron Munster would be the perfect poster boy,” Livermore told The Courier Mail.

“I don‘t know too many Queensland kids who wouldn’t want to be part of a start-up second Brisbane team.”

Munster has largely been viewed as the Storm’s future captain who will lead them into their post-Cameron Smith era.

But should Craig Bellamy depart the club at the end of 2021 amid reports of a mega deal to join the Brisbane Broncos, Munster could reconsider his future.

The Broncos could also join the race to sign Munster, with the Queenslander admitting in a pre-season interview that returning to his home state is “always an option”.

“It’s something I wouldn’t rule out,” Munster told The Courier Mail.

“The Storm are a great club and they have done a lot for me, so there’s that appeal of being a one-club man.

“But being a Queensland boy, that (going home) is always an option. It’s a business at the end of the day so I will do what’s best for me and my family.”

Munster has played 129 NRL games for the Storm after making his debut in 2014.

He has also played four Tests for Australia and made seven State of Origin appearances for Queensland.