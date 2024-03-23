NRL Rd 10 - Sea Eagles v Broncos
BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA - MAY 05: Haumole Olakau'atu of the Sea Eagles is tackled during the round 10 NRL match between Manly Sea Eagles and Brisbane Broncos at Suncorp Stadium on May 05, 2023 in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images)

Former NSW Blues coach Brad Fittler has revealed that he nearly selected Haumole Olakau'atu for last year's State of Origin series against Queensland.

Yet to play State of Origin football, many predicted that he would be chosen last year after a string of impressive performances at club level for the Manly Sea Eagles.

Instead, Fittler overlooked him for Hudson Young (Canberra Raiders) and Keaon Koloamatangi (South Sydney Rabbitohs) to accompany Liam Martin in the back row.

In a surprising revelation, Brad Fittler revealed how close he had come to being chosen.

"He was there last year, but then Manly's form just dropped," Fittler said on Freddy and The Eighth.

"We were looking at him so closely and talking about him constantly - he was a weapon. He has gone again and he is a much better player this year than he was last year.

"I was talking to someone who does a lot of statistics around effort areas and he was the main man in that game [against the Roosters].

"That's the difference and that wasn't there last year."

NRL Rd 23 - Sea Eagles v Sharks
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - AUGUST 20: Haumole Olakau'atu of the Sea Eagles warms up ahead of the round 23 NRL match between the Manly Sea Eagles and the Cronulla Sharks at 4 Pines Park, on August 20, 2022, in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

Olakau'atu is likely to be called up this year by new Blues coach Michael Maguire.

He has averaged 170 running meters in the Sea Eagles' two opening games and has guided them to victory by leading the forward pack with Taniela Paseka and Jake Trbojevic.

Andrew Johns is just one former player that has praised the forward's ability and believes he would excel in the Origin arena stating he "would be a nightmare".

"He'll be there for sure ... he was so destructive [against the Roosters]," Johns said.

"I walked past him before the game and just thought where would you tackle him? With big guys like that on the edge, there's a big area where you can cut them in half - but the worst thing is when you've got blokes with footwork.

"Olakau'atu would be a nightmare."