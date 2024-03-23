Former NSW Blues coach Brad Fittler has revealed that he nearly selected Haumole Olakau'atu for last year's State of Origin series against Queensland.

Yet to play State of Origin football, many predicted that he would be chosen last year after a string of impressive performances at club level for the Manly Sea Eagles.

Instead, Fittler overlooked him for Hudson Young (Canberra Raiders) and Keaon Koloamatangi (South Sydney Rabbitohs) to accompany Liam Martin in the back row.

In a surprising revelation, Brad Fittler revealed how close he had come to being chosen.

"He was there last year, but then Manly's form just dropped," Fittler said on Freddy and The Eighth.

"We were looking at him so closely and talking about him constantly - he was a weapon. He has gone again and he is a much better player this year than he was last year.

"I was talking to someone who does a lot of statistics around effort areas and he was the main man in that game [against the Roosters].

"That's the difference and that wasn't there last year."

Olakau'atu is likely to be called up this year by new Blues coach Michael Maguire.

He has averaged 170 running meters in the Sea Eagles' two opening games and has guided them to victory by leading the forward pack with Taniela Paseka and Jake Trbojevic.

Andrew Johns is just one former player that has praised the forward's ability and believes he would excel in the Origin arena stating he "would be a nightmare".

"He'll be there for sure ... he was so destructive [against the Roosters]," Johns said.

"I walked past him before the game and just thought where would you tackle him? With big guys like that on the edge, there's a big area where you can cut them in half - but the worst thing is when you've got blokes with footwork.

"Olakau'atu would be a nightmare."