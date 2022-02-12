Former NRL journeyman Brent Kite was reportedly arrested in regional New South Wales earlier this week after failing to provide a driver's license to police whilst driving an unregistered car.

Kite is understood to have been pulled over by police on Wednesday afternoon in Queanbeyan, with the 40-year-old reportedly opting not to lower his window and aid the request of the officers.

The police will reportedly allege that Kite was unwilling to hand over his license and undergo a random breath test, with the police smashing the window of Kite's car to gain entry.

Police were able to locate Kite's license within their search of the car, while the former Sea Eagles, Dragons and Panthers prop returned a negative result on his blood and alcohol test.

Kite was arrested and charged with not producing a driver’s licence and driving an unregistered and uninsured vehicle. He was eventually released on bail, with Kite set to face court in Queanbeyan later this month.

“The driver refused to stop and instead continued into a unit complex driveway,” a police source told News Corp.

“Police approached the car and requested the driver produce a licence but he refused to wind down the window. The officers smashed in the window.”

A Queanbeyan native, Kite called time on his NRL career in 2015 after 313 games across spells with St George Illawarra, Manly and Penrith.

The Tongan representative won the 2008 Clive Churchill in the Sea Eagles' 40-0 grand final win over the Storm, with Kite seen as one of Manly's greatest players of this century.

The 14-Test Kangaroo took on the role as coach of the Tweed Coast Raiders in 2018, winning an NRRRL title.