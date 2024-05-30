Former NRL playmaker Tuimoala Lolohea has made a call on his future, inking a two-year contract until the end of the 2026 season.

Lolohea's decision means he won't be returning to the NRL anytime soon. Instead, he has decided to remain overseas in the Super League with the Huddersfield Giants.

Playing in the halves and at fullback in the NRL, Lolohea decided to take his talents overseas at the start of 2019, following stints with the New Zealand Warriors (2014-17) and Wests Tigers (2017-18).

His tenure in the competition saw him make 71 first-grade appearances, scoring 228 points in the process.

Since moving to the Super League, he has played for the Leeds Rhinos, Salford Red Devils, and Huddersfield Giants, the club where he is currently playing.

"It's really exciting for me, they've been loyal to me since I joined here, and it allows me to focus on my rugby now the deal is all signed and sorted," Lolohea said in a club statement.

"This extension is a good opportunity, I'm looking forward to the next couple of years, there's 100% unfinished business for me being in a final and the top 3, we need to focus on the league as the top six isn't that far out of reach for us.

"I love playing here and in front of the supporters, they've been good to me since I joined.

"Watto (Ian Watson) gets the best out of me, and we have a good relationship, he's always been good to me so that's one of the reasons that I wanted to stay, you want to work with people who you get on well with and you feel you can play good rugby under."

While he has been a standout in both the NRL and Super League, he has also found himself playing for Tonga and New Zealand in the international arena.

Mainly playing for Tonga, Lolohea was a vital part of them making the semi-finals in the 2017 Rugby League World Cup and would be gifted land in Tonga for his amazing World Cup campaign after the tournament.

"When Tui plays well, we win, even in the losses he always puts his hand up and has been one of the shining lights in our sides, he plays consistent rugby and he's one of the most consistent in the league," Huddersfield assistant coach Luke Robinson said.

"Tui's always up there in the try assisting charts and it shows how crucial he is to our side; you don't often have someone who is so consistent in creating the four pointers.

"He can create something out of nothing, and it's well deserved that he has secured his future here at the club and we're delighted to have him staying.

"You need experienced international players like Tui in your squad, it always gives you a chance against the top teams, someone like Tui who can create something out of nothing and win you a game."