Ex-Cowboys coach Paul Green is reportedly keen on the vacant Brisbane Broncos job following the resignation of Anthony Seibold.

Brisbane chairman Karl Morris confirmed Green’s candidacy, with Kevin Walters also showing great interest in taking over the reigns of the Broncos.

According to the Courier Mail, Green is set to submit his application just five weeks after ending his seven-year spell with North Queensland.

Green was at the helm of the Cowboys famous premiership victory over the Broncos in 2015, with the 47-year-old now hoping to bring success to Brisbane.

“The Brisbane Broncos are one of the iconic clubs in the NRL,” Green’s agent George Mimis said.

“This is a club that Paul has a close affinity with and would aspire to coach.”

Green plied his trade for the Broncos has a player in his 11-year career, before moving into a specialist coaching role and eventual assistant coaching gig with the Broncos.

Walters had originally been beaten by Green to the Maroons job in 2016, before the Cowboys blocked the move in holding Green to his contract.

Now Broncos chairman Morris says the pair are in contention for the available Brisbane job.

“Kevin Walters and Paul Green will certainly be considered,” he said.

“I’m not going to go into a commentary on their merits because that would be unfair to anyone who wishes to apply.

“We want this process to be open and fair but those two guys will be in the mix.”

While Walters has proven to be a great premiership contender at the playing level, Green has the upper-hand in the bid having won an NRL premiership as a head coach.

Former Brisbane and North Queensland star Brent Tate said the Broncos have two strong candidates for the vacancy.

“I genuinely believe Kevvie and Greeny could both do a good job there,” Tate said.

“Greeny is a strong personality with a strong will. He would suit the club.

“On the flip side, Kevvie could do a good job as well so they have two really good candidates there. They’ve both got different strengths.

“Sometimes it’s not as broken as you think, I definitely think that with the Broncos. It’s not as broken as everyone is saying and thinking.

“There’s been plenty of clubs that have struggled and rebounded quickly.

“They’ve got the cattle there, they just need someone to bring it all together and get them on the same page and playing well.

“I’m sure there are things that will need to be overhauled, but sometimes it doesn’t take much to turn things around.”

When asked about his near-future following his departure from the Cowboys, Green said he would be keen to move into a coaching role soon.

“I want to be a head coach so I will weigh up any opportunity that comes my way,” he said.

“The truth is I want to coach on, there are things I want to achieve and I will achieve them. My time as head coach at the Cowboys has finished but my time as head coach hasn’t ended.”