Every NRL side needs superstars. Players who routinely take the game by the scruff of the neck and guide their side home.

We're inundated with reports and social media posts about how good the likes of Nathan Cleary, James Tedesco and Harry Grant are.

Almost as important though are those players who do their job week-in and week-out, whether or not they attract the plaudits said job deserves.

Today is a chance to celebrate those players. The players, I believe to be, underrated by the majority of fans.

Let us know below who you believe is the most underrated player in your side: