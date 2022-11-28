SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - APRIL 03: Moses Suli of the Dragons passes as he is tackled during the round four NRL match between the Parramatta Eels and the St George Illawarra Dragons at CommBank Stadium, on April 03, 2022, in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Mark Kolbe/Getty Images)
Every
NRL side needs superstars. Players who routinely take the game by the scruff of the neck and guide their side home.
We're inundated with reports and social media posts about how good the likes of
Nathan Cleary, James Tedesco and Harry Grant are.
Almost as important though are those players who do their job week-in and week-out, whether or not they attract the plaudits said job deserves.
Today is a chance to celebrate those players. The players, I believe to be, underrated by the majority of fans.
Let us know below who you believe is the most underrated player in your side:
Back 17 - Sydney Roosters 16 - Canberra Raiders 15 - Melbourne Storm 14 - Cronulla Sharks 13 - Wests Tigers 12 - Brisbane Broncos 11 - Newcastle Knights 10 - New Zealand Warriors 9 - South Sydney Rabbitohs 8 - Manly Sea Eagles 7 - Gold Coast Titans 6 - Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs: 5 - North Queensland Cowboys 4 - Parramatta Eels 3 - Penrith Panthers 2 - St George Illawarra Dragons 1 - The Dolphins Next
Sydney Roosters We start with one of the game's most underrated and underappreciated players in the Roosters' Nat Butcher
Nat Butcher. His late season form was at a level that would have justified a Kangaroo squad call up.
GOSFORD, AUSTRALIA - MAY 26: Nat Butcher of the Roosters is tackled during the round 12 NRL match between the Sydney Roosters and the Gold Coast Titans at Central Coast Stadium on May 26, 2018 in Gosford, Australia. (Photo by Tony Feder/Getty Images)
Given the larger names in the Roosters pack, such as JWH, Radley and Crichton, Butcher's work goes under the radar far more than it should.
He had a career-best year in 2022, with 11 tries, almost 80 metres run per game and a tackle efficiency over 95%.
Do not be surprised to see the 25 year-old, Sydney-born Butcher in Origin contention next season. He'll go quietly about his work regardless.
Back 17 - Sydney Roosters 16 - Canberra Raiders 15 - Melbourne Storm 14 - Cronulla Sharks 13 - Wests Tigers 12 - Brisbane Broncos 11 - Newcastle Knights 10 - New Zealand Warriors 9 - South Sydney Rabbitohs 8 - Manly Sea Eagles 7 - Gold Coast Titans 6 - Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs: 5 - North Queensland Cowboys 4 - Parramatta Eels 3 - Penrith Panthers 2 - St George Illawarra Dragons 1 - The Dolphins Next