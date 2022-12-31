Christmas Day has come and gone and now we're on the countdown to my Christmas Day: kick off of Game 1, Round 1 2023.
We've seemingly, finally, settled on a salary cap number for 2023 and beyond, which answers one question heading into the new season.
Many questions remain. In fact each and every side across the competition has at least one major question hanging over their head.
Below we look at each club's burning question as they head into the 2023 season:
Can they be competitive?
This may sound like a cop out but nine out of every ten 2023 prediction has them in the bottom two. They sit, comfortably, as favourites to "win" the wooden spoon across every betting agency.
We've heard the stories about the players the Dolphins missed out on, but now it is all about focusing the players they did manage to land.
Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow is a brilliant pickup, and in my opinion their marquee signing. Sean O'Sullivan and Jeremy Marshall-King both possess the talent to be something special.
Throw in a host of rep players such as the Bromwich brothers, Felise Kaufusi and Anthony Milford, and there's a handy side there.
That said, when compared to every side outside of perhaps the Warriors and Knights, they look a far way off. I worry if they start slow that it could be a long, inaugural season.