While some stars begin to wind down their illustrious careers, others are only just kicking off.
Every year, new elite talents of our game are discovered, some rookies biding their time in lower grades, some are in their mid-20s just waiting for their big break.
Regardless of circumstance, every club has at least one teetering on the edge of their chair all pre-season, just waiting for February to come around so they can prove themselves in the trials.
Who will be your club's breakout star of 2023? Let's dive in and have a look.
1. Brisbane Broncos
Brisbane's next great hooker, Blake Mozer has been biding his time in the lower grades, however the departure of Jake Turpin moves Mozer up another wrung in the pecking order in Red Hill.
While he'll miss more NRL games than he'll play in 2023, expect to see Kevin Walters include him on the bench mid-season, and once he's in first-grade, he won't be going anywhere. Already drawing comparisons to Cameron Smith, Mozer will be in Brisbane's top 30 this season.
