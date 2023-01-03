While some stars begin to wind down their illustrious careers, others are only just kicking off.

Every year, new elite talents of our game are discovered, some rookies biding their time in lower grades, some are in their mid-20s just waiting for their big break.

Regardless of circumstance, every club has at least one teetering on the edge of their chair all pre-season, just waiting for February to come around so they can prove themselves in the trials.

Who will be your club's breakout star of 2023? Let's dive in and have a look.