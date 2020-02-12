rlpa.com.au

Here are all the squads for the NRL Nines tournament.

The tournament will be held on at Perth’s HBF Park from Friday, February 14 to Saturday, February 15.

See the squads below.

Brisbane Broncos

  1. Jamayne Isaako
  2. Herbie Farnworth
  3. Izaia Perese
  4. Jesse Arthars
  5. Kotoni Staggs
  6. Anthony Milford
  7. Brodie Croft
  8. Thomas Flegler
  9. Jake Turpin
  10. Payne Haas
  11. David Fifita
  12. Ethan Bullemor
  13. Tom Dearden
  14. Cory Paix
  15. Tesi Niu
  16. Ilikena Vudogo
  17. Corey Parker

 

6 COMMENTS

  1. Looks like the Penrith Spacemen are trying to win this tournament with 10 Nrl players chosen. Souths have got 8 players but they to look hopeless.

    I have it on good authority that the Roosters will win back to back Nines trophies. I also have it on good authority (the ninkinpoop21) that Morris is heading to the Sydney World Champs.