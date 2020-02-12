Here are all the squads for the NRL Nines tournament.
The tournament will be held on at Perth’s HBF Park from Friday, February 14 to Saturday, February 15.
See the squads below.
BackNext
Brisbane Broncos
- Jamayne Isaako
- Herbie Farnworth
- Izaia Perese
- Jesse Arthars
- Kotoni Staggs
- Anthony Milford
- Brodie Croft
- Thomas Flegler
- Jake Turpin
- Payne Haas
- David Fifita
- Ethan Bullemor
- Tom Dearden
- Cory Paix
- Tesi Niu
- Ilikena Vudogo
- Corey Parker
Back
Next
Looks like the Penrith Spacemen are trying to win this tournament with 10 Nrl players chosen. Souths have got 8 players but they to look hopeless.
I have it on good authority that the Roosters will win back to back Nines trophies. I also have it on good authority (the ninkinpoop21) that Morris is heading to the Sydney World Champs.
Adamhoward, yawn. Get your hand off it.
Thought they got rid of all of woody’s profiles.
Good one Woody, your a genius Woody, coming back as Kev.
Manly have 11 I think with experience..
Adam. Sounds like Panthers might want to get her hands on it instead. LOL