Merry Christmas! While we all finish wrapping our presents and preparing those monstrous Christmas lunches, NRL players are wrapping up the first part of their pre-season. While we might dream of a PS5 or some AirPods for Christmas this year, NRL clubs will be hoping to receive their own special gifts this holiday season, and let’s say some are dreaming big.

Before we get into it – thank you to all for joining us for another massive year in the NRL, one unlike anything we’ve experienced before, so Merry Christmas from everyone here at Zero Tackle, and hope you’re all ready for a stellar 2021!