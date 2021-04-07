England have announced their training squad for the World Cup and have included seven players from the NRL.

Canterbury’s Luke Thompson and South Sydney front-rower Tom Burgess have been named, while Canberra have seen 4 players selected with Josh Hodgson, Elliott Whitehead, Ryan Sutton and George Williams all named.

Brisbane centre Herbie Farnworth has also been selected after an impressive 2020, where he was name the Broncos’ Rookie of the Year.

A glaring omission is that of former Dragons captain Gareth Widdop.

Widdop scored two tries last weekend for Warrington in the English Super League but hasn’t been rewarded for his stunning display.

England coach Shane Wane said the squad selected is by no means the squad that will be finalised closer to the tournament.

“Names will come and go as the season unfolds, but the 35 players I’ve named reflect my current thinking,” Wane said.

“They are all capable of playing to an England standard. They know what’s expected at international level and the heights they must hit.

“We have a good mix of youth and experience, and age is no barrier. The thirty-somethings in the squad are playing some good rugby. And if a 17-year-old puts his hand up and shows me he’s got what it takes, he’ll be in.”

Farnworth will provide a fresh-face in the England squad having not yet represented his nation, but along with other NRL players selected will be unable to join the squad in Leeds.

England’s 35-man squad:

John Bateman (Wigan Warriors), Tom Burgess (South Sydney Rabbitohs), Daryl Clark, Mike Cooper, Ben Currie (all Warrington Wolves), Niall Evalds (Castleford Tigers), Herbie Farnworth (Brisbane Broncos), Liam Farrell (Wigan Warriors), Luke Gale (Leeds Rhinos), Oliver Gildart (Wigan Warriors), Josh Griffin (Hull FC), Ash Handley (Leeds Rhinos), Zak Hardaker (Wigan Warriors), Josh Hodgson (Canberra Raiders), Tom Johnstone (Wakefield Trinity), Toby King (Warrington Wolves), Morgan Knowles, Jonny Lomax (both St Helens), Jermaine McGillvary (Huddersfield Giants), Paul McShane (Castleford Tigers), Tommy Makinson (St Helens), Dom Manfredi (Wigan Warriors), Harry Newman (Leeds Rhinos), Mark Percival (St Helens), Joe Philbin, Stefan Ratchford (both Warrington Wolves), James Roby (St Helens), Dan Sarginson (Salford Red Devils), Ryan Sutton (Canberra Raiders), Luke Thompson (Canterbury Bulldogs), Sam Tomkins (Catalans Dragons), Alex Walmsley (St Helens), Kallum Watkins (Salford Red Devils), Elliott Whitehead, George Williams (both Canberra Raiders).