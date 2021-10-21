Former Canterbury forward Adam Elliott is set to sign a one-year with the Raiders, with the Green Machine looking to throw the discarded Bulldogs a career lifeline for the 2022 season.

Elliott was released from Belmore following a string of indiscretions at the Bulldogs, leaving him without a home for next season.

The 27-year-old has gained reported interest from the Tigers following his departure from Cantebury, however a move to the nation's capital looks all but confirmed.

According to The Canberra Times' David Polkinghorne, Elliott is set to sign with the Raiders for the next 12 months, with an agreement potentially arising as early as this week.

Canberra announced their second signing for 2022 this week, with Cowboy Peter Hola venturing to the ACT, joining Jamal Fogarty in a move from Queensland to the Raiders this off-season.

Elliott now firms as Ricky Stuart's third signing for next year, with the 102-gamer set to bolster the Green Machine's depleted forward line.

The Bulldogs' reported offer to Elliott is understood to hold a one-warning policy given Elliott's recent history of off-field issues.

The one-year deal will be worth less than $200,000, a pay-cut more than half of what Elliott was signed to at the Bulldogs for 2022.

The Raiders have enjoyed a strong season of retentions in 2021, which has been a reason for the club to be less active in the open market.

However, Canberra are open to parting with veteran hooker Josh Hodgson to the Tigers ahead of the new season.

That move will hinge on the availability of fellow playmaker Tom Starling however, who is allegedly being investigated by NSW Police.