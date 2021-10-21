Former North Queensland Cowboys' prop Peter Hola has secured a release from the Townsville-based club to take up a contract with the Canberra Raiders for 2022.

It had previously been rumoured Hola's contract could be a multi-year contract in the nation's capital, and that's the way it has played out, with Hola signing on for 2022 and 2023 with an option for 2024, meaning he could play at least three seasons for the Raiders if things go according to plan.

Hola struggled to fight his way into Todd Payten's top 17 during the 2021 season, playing just three games for a Cowboys side who would ultimately finish in the bottom four at the end of the season.

Hola has played a total of 12 NRL matches, having debuted in the 2019 season. The hard-hitting forward has impressed in his limited opportunities at the top grade.

It leaves the Raiders with just a single spot in their top 30 for 2022, with Adam Elliott reportedly on the radar. Raiders' recruitment boss Peter Mulholland said Hola was a dynamic forward who would compliment the Raiders' forward pack.

“Peter’s a big body shape but is also very mobile. He’s predominantly a middle forward but can also play in the back row if needed,” Mulholland said.

“He definitely fits the mould of the next generation of forwards coming through, he’s a big guy with a big engine and great leg speed so he’ll be a player who we can help to continue his development.”

The signing of Hola in Canberra and release from the Cowboys will only add to the rumours that former Warriors prop Jamayne Taunoa-Brown, who was released this morning, could make his way to Townsville.