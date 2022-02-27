2022-03-13T05:05:00Z - CommBank Stadium
#NRLEelsTitans
Eels
Titans
KICK OFF
 
Match Summary

Eels

Titans

 

Team Stats

Eels

Titans

PRE-MATCH: View the season stats for both teams playing in this match.

All Runs

5121
4634

All Run Metres

45347
42937

Line Breaks

121
142

Offloads

320
258

Kick Metres

15849
12367

40/20

1
2

Tackles

8947
7731

Missed Tackles

710
708

Penalties Conceded

98
115

Errors

295
265

Player Stats


PRE-MATCH: View the season leaders for both teams playing in this match.

Top Point Scorer

Jamal Fogarty156
Mitchell Moses146
Clinton Gutherson88
Maika Sivo68
David Fifita68

Top Goal Kicker

Jamal Fogarty70
Mitchell Moses66
Clinton Gutherson18
Toby Sexton16
Blake Ferguson1

Top Try Scorer

Maika Sivo17
David Fifita17
Clinton Gutherson13
Brian Kelly12
Blake Ferguson10

Top Try Assists

Clinton Gutherson20
Mitchell Moses20
Jamal Fogarty13
Reed Mahoney13
AJ Brimson9

Top Linebreak Assists

Clinton Gutherson22
Reed Mahoney13
Jamal Fogarty11
Brian Kelly11
AJ Brimson10

Top Linebreaks

David Fifita22
Maika Sivo19
Corey Thompson16
Clinton Gutherson14
AJ Brimson13

Top Runs

Clinton Gutherson480
Isaiah Papali'i399
Nathan Brown375
Junior Paulo337
Tino Fa'asuamaleaui323

Top Run Metres

Clinton Gutherson4,248
Isaiah Papali'i3,741
Moeaki Fotuaika3,155
Nathan Brown3,093
Tino Fa'asuamaleaui2,988

Post Contact Metres

Isaiah Papali'i1,488
Tino Fa'asuamaleaui1,220
Shaun Lane1,167
Moeaki Fotuaika1,161
Junior Paulo1,096

Top Tackles

Isaiah Papali'i809
Reed Mahoney763
Shaun Lane754
Nathan Brown745
Mitch Rein699

Top Ineffective Tackles

Shaun Lane39
Isaiah Papali'i36
Mitch Rein36
Reed Mahoney35
Tino Fa'asuamaleaui32

Top Missed Tackles

Brian Kelly64
Nathan Brown61
Tino Fa'asuamaleaui50
Jamal Fogarty50
Isaiah Papali'i50

Top Tackle Breaks

David Fifita155
Isaiah Papali'i109
Clinton Gutherson84
Maika Sivo81
Corey Thompson79

Top Offloads

Junior Paulo46
David Fifita44
Jarrod Wallace35
Clinton Gutherson34
Isaiah Papali'i30

Top Kick Metres

Mitchell Moses8,787
Jamal Fogarty6,599
Dylan Brown2,521
Ashley Taylor2,492
Reed Mahoney1,282

Top Penalties

Jarrod Wallace13
Marata Niukore12
Patrick Herbert12
Tyrone Peachey11
Kevin Proctor9

Top Errors

Blake Ferguson28
Brian Kelly27
Tom Opacic27
Clinton Gutherson25
Patrick Herbert23

Team Lists

Eels

Titans

Team list not yet available

Team list not yet available


Preview

Injury Report

Parramatta

NAMEREASONEXPECTED RETURN
Maika SivoKneeIndefinite
Haze DunsterKneeNext Season
Nathan BrownLegRound 1
Wiremu GreigCalfRound 1
Marata NiukoreSuspensionRound 2
Reed MahoneyShoulderTrials

Gold Coast

NAMEREASONEXPECTED RETURN
Joseph VunaACLIndefinite
Aaron BoothKneeRound 1
Tino Fa'asuamaleauiKneeTrials
David FifitaRibsTrials
Will SmithHead knockTrials

Previous 5 Games

Parramatta

DATE OPP RESULT
18/9/21PanthersL 8 - 6
12/9/21KnightsW 28 - 20
3/9/21PanthersL 6 - 40
28/8/21StormW 10 - 22
21/8/21CowboysW 32 - 16

Gold Coast

DATE OPP RESULT
11/9/21RoostersL 25 - 24
5/9/21WarriorsW 44 - 0
26/8/21KnightsL 15 - 14
19/8/21StormL 20 - 34
14/8/21RabbitohsL 36 - 6
 

