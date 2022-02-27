2022-03-13T05:05:00Z - CommBank Stadium
Match Summary
Eels
Titans
Team Stats
Eels
Titans
All Runs5121
All Run Metres45347
Line Breaks121
Offloads320
Kick Metres15849
40/201
Tackles8947
Missed Tackles710
Penalties Conceded98
Errors295
Player Stats
Top Point Scorer
|Jamal Fogarty
|156
|Mitchell Moses
|146
|Clinton Gutherson
|88
|Maika Sivo
|68
|David Fifita
|68
Top Goal Kicker
|Jamal Fogarty
|70
|Mitchell Moses
|66
|Clinton Gutherson
|18
|Toby Sexton
|16
|Blake Ferguson
|1
Top Try Scorer
|Maika Sivo
|17
|David Fifita
|17
|Clinton Gutherson
|13
|Brian Kelly
|12
|Blake Ferguson
|10
Top Try Assists
|Clinton Gutherson
|20
|Mitchell Moses
|20
|Jamal Fogarty
|13
|Reed Mahoney
|13
|AJ Brimson
|9
Top Linebreak Assists
|Clinton Gutherson
|22
|Reed Mahoney
|13
|Jamal Fogarty
|11
|Brian Kelly
|11
|AJ Brimson
|10
Top Linebreaks
|David Fifita
|22
|Maika Sivo
|19
|Corey Thompson
|16
|Clinton Gutherson
|14
|AJ Brimson
|13
Top Runs
|Clinton Gutherson
|480
|Isaiah Papali'i
|399
|Nathan Brown
|375
|Junior Paulo
|337
|Tino Fa'asuamaleaui
|323
Top Run Metres
|Clinton Gutherson
|4,248
|Isaiah Papali'i
|3,741
|Moeaki Fotuaika
|3,155
|Nathan Brown
|3,093
|Tino Fa'asuamaleaui
|2,988
Post Contact Metres
|Isaiah Papali'i
|1,488
|Tino Fa'asuamaleaui
|1,220
|Shaun Lane
|1,167
|Moeaki Fotuaika
|1,161
|Junior Paulo
|1,096
Top Tackles
|Isaiah Papali'i
|809
|Reed Mahoney
|763
|Shaun Lane
|754
|Nathan Brown
|745
|Mitch Rein
|699
Top Ineffective Tackles
|Shaun Lane
|39
|Isaiah Papali'i
|36
|Mitch Rein
|36
|Reed Mahoney
|35
|Tino Fa'asuamaleaui
|32
Top Missed Tackles
|Brian Kelly
|64
|Nathan Brown
|61
|Tino Fa'asuamaleaui
|50
|Jamal Fogarty
|50
|Isaiah Papali'i
|50
Top Tackle Breaks
|David Fifita
|155
|Isaiah Papali'i
|109
|Clinton Gutherson
|84
|Maika Sivo
|81
|Corey Thompson
|79
Top Offloads
|Junior Paulo
|46
|David Fifita
|44
|Jarrod Wallace
|35
|Clinton Gutherson
|34
|Isaiah Papali'i
|30
Top Kick Metres
|Mitchell Moses
|8,787
|Jamal Fogarty
|6,599
|Dylan Brown
|2,521
|Ashley Taylor
|2,492
|Reed Mahoney
|1,282
Top Penalties
|Jarrod Wallace
|13
|Marata Niukore
|12
|Patrick Herbert
|12
|Tyrone Peachey
|11
|Kevin Proctor
|9
Top Errors
|Blake Ferguson
|28
|Brian Kelly
|27
|Tom Opacic
|27
|Clinton Gutherson
|25
|Patrick Herbert
|23
Team Lists
Eels
Titans
Team list not yet available
Team list not yet available
Preview
Injury Report
Parramatta
|NAME
|REASON
|EXPECTED RETURN
|Maika Sivo
|Knee
|Indefinite
|Haze Dunster
|Knee
|Next Season
|Nathan Brown
|Leg
|Round 1
|Wiremu Greig
|Calf
|Round 1
|Marata Niukore
|Suspension
|Round 2
|Reed Mahoney
|Shoulder
|Trials
Gold Coast
|NAME
|REASON
|EXPECTED RETURN
|Joseph Vuna
|ACL
|Indefinite
|Aaron Booth
|Knee
|Round 1
|Tino Fa'asuamaleaui
|Knee
|Trials
|David Fifita
|Ribs
|Trials
|Will Smith
|Head knock
|Trials
Previous 5 Games
Parramatta
|DATE
|OPP
|RESULT
|18/9/21
|Panthers
|L 8 - 6
|12/9/21
|Knights
|W 28 - 20
|3/9/21
|Panthers
|L 6 - 40
|28/8/21
|Storm
|W 10 - 22
|21/8/21
|Cowboys
|W 32 - 16
Gold Coast
|DATE
|OPP
|RESULT
|11/9/21
|Roosters
|L 25 - 24
|5/9/21
|Warriors
|W 44 - 0
|26/8/21
|Knights
|L 15 - 14
|19/8/21
|Storm
|L 20 - 34
|14/8/21
|Rabbitohs
|L 36 - 6