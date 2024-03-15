The Parramatta Eels suffered a double injury blow in their loss to the Penrith Panthers on Friday night, which will have major implications for their game next week.

After hitting Liam Martin in what could be regarded as the 'tackle of the season', Kelma Tuilagi sustained a shoulder injury - confirmed by coach Brad Arthur at the end of the game.

Forced off the field for the remainder of the night, the new recruit will undergo scans but is a high chance of being unavailable next weekend against the Manly Sea Eagles.

"Kelma will have to go and get some scans. I think it might have popped out, so not sure how he'll be," Brad Arthur said post-match.

Tuilagi will join Bailey Simonsson on the sidelines after the winger failed a HIA and will now be out for a mandatory 11 days due to the stand-down rule.

The winger was ruled out of the clash in the opening minutes after a tackle from Jarome Luai saw him leave the field and head straight to the sheds.

"Simo, he couldn't remember what happened, so it was a fair knock to his head," Arthur added.

With Maika Sivo still suspended for one more week, the club's outside backs are depleted. Zac Cini and Haze Dunster have emerged as the only viable options to replace him on the left wing.

"It's alright, we'll go again next week (and) we'll put someone else down to do the job," he said on the depleted outside back stocks.

Samuel Loizou also failed a HIA during the NSW Cup match against the Panthers.