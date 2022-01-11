The Parramatta Eels are reportedly set to confirm a contract extension for young forward Ky Rodwell.

Rodwell is a South Sydney Rabbitohs local and former New South Wales junior Origin player, with the youngster starting at prop in the under-20s match during 2019, playing alongside the likes of Tex Hoy, Stephen Crichton, Jason Saab, Matt Burton, Blake Taafe, Spencer Leniu, Sam Verrills and Teig Wilton.

He suffered a season-ending injury in 2020 though which ruined what was ultimately his final season with the Redfern-based club before shifting to the Parramatta Eels.

He made his debut in the NRL in Round 25 last year when Parramatta rested most of their first-choice starting team ahead of the finals, with Rodwell playing 52 minutes against the Penrith Panthers off the bench and making 90 metres to go with 39 tackles in what was a strong debut.

It has been widely thought that without injury and COVID stopping second-tier rugby league, Rodwell would have well and truly pushed his case for more first-grade rugby league by this stage.

According to Wide World of Sports' The Mole, the former Australian schoolboy is close to extending the deal, however, it's unclear for how long.

Given the Eels have lost plenty of talent this off-season for 2023 and beyond, a long-term extension for Rodwell would appear most likely.

The youngster's manager Wade Rushton told the publication that he could well start the season in Parramatta's 17.

"We are currently looking to upgrade and extend Ky as he is off contract at the end of this year," Rushton told the publication

"He has had a good off season and we are hopeful he will start the season in the top 17."