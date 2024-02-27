The Parramatta Eels have provided an injury update on four players, with two of them being unavailable to appear in the club's opening game against the Bulldogs.

In good news for the club, Bailey Simonsson and Ryan Matterson have both been cleared to play in round one against the Canterbury Bulldogs after sustaining injuries in their final trial match.

Simonsson left the field early during their win against the Gold Coast Titans with a reported hamstring injury. Matterson was a late withdrawal from the game with a back injury but is set to appear in the game against rivals Canterbury Bulldogs.

Unfortunately for the Eels, it isn't all good news with Wiremu Greig and Toni Mataele both expected to be ruled out of round one with injuries.

Greig sustained a hamstring strain over the weekend ahead of the match against the Titans, with the club stating he is slated to return in round two.

The club have said the same for Mataele, whose expected return date is round two, after also suffering a minor hamstring issue.