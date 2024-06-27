Week 16 saw one of the pre-season favourites 'officially' eliminated from title contention after conceding 50 points.

Meanwhile the Raiders avoided the same outcome, by almost the slimmest of margins, the Roosters and Storm kept rolling, and the Sea Eagles turned in an all time horror performance.

As mentioned with the last mass bye round, teams can fall (and even raise) without playing. It all evens out across the Origin period.

With that said, below are our Power Rankings following Week 16:

1. Penrith Panthers (Last Week: 1)

The back to back to back Premiers sat back and enjoyed Round 16. Well, what's left of the squad that wasn't in Origin camp did anyway.

Penrith return to action, at home, against a Cowboys side who will be sweating on an almost identical number of players on Wednesday night.

2. Melbourne Storm (2)

Melbourne continue to sit atop the NRL ladder following their super entertaining 30-26 win over the Dolphins on Friday night.

If you wanted to tell me that Jahrome Hughes as the form player of the competition right now, you're not getting an argument from me.

They will start as massive favourites against the Raiders on Saturday night.

3. Sydney Roosters (3)

Sam Walker lead his side to a convincing victory over the Bulldogs in dire conditions this past weekend.

The tri colours continue to set the standard when it comes to attacking stats in 2024. Their 440 points scored is crazy when you consider no one has even cleared 400.

The Roosters will welcome the rapidly rising Tigers to Allianz on Sunday night. My money is firmly on the Chooks.

4. The Dolphins (4)

The Dolphins hold onto their spot here, due to beating the Sharks two weeks prior, despite their loss to the Storm.

Despite playing their part in a very entertaining contest, Wayne Bennett won't take much out of that. They had a brilliant chance to topple the Storm during the Origin period and couldn't.

They travel to Sydney this weekend to play the Dragons. All the Origin stars are expected to play, injury aside.

5. Cronulla Sharks (5)

The Sharks have played like a team who needed a week to rest and re-set in the past month, so the bye pre Origin Two was well timed.

They make the short trip to western Sydney to play the Bulldogs on Friday night in what looks a season defining fixture.

6. Brisbane Broncos (6)

Brisbane had a perfectly timed bye this weekend, given how ravaged they are through Origin.

They have a horror post Origin fixture given they travel to New Zealand on Saturday. I'd be shocked if their Origin stars back up.

7. Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs (7)

The Bulldogs will be less than pleased after falling victim to the Origin effected Roosters on Saturday in Gosford.

Cameron Ciraldo made an eyebrow raising decision to shift Matt Burton to the centres. It did not work.

The Dogs host the Sharks on Friday night. Given their visitors indifferent form line, this is a very winnable game.

8. South Sydney Rabbitohs (12)

I almost feel dirty placing the Bunnies this high but the sides around them are so ordinary, I honestly rate the red hot Rabbits above them.

Despite a host of outs (on both sides) Souths managed to keep the Sea Eagles scoreless in a dire game. Fans won't care due to the fact they won, which is all that matters right now.

Souths have a bye this weekend which will allow their Origin stars to rest and suit up for what now looks an actual charge at Finals footy.

9. North Queensland Cowboys (9)

The heavily Origin depleted Cowboys enjoyed a brilliantly timed bye this past weekend.

They enjoy a fortunate fixture as they run into the equally Origin hit Panthers this Sunday afternoon. Who knows what each side will actually look like.

10. Manly Sea Eagles (8)

The Sea Eagles could still be attacking the South Sydney line, days after the completion of Saturday evening's match, and they still wouldn't have scored.

Anthony Seibold curiously named a forward at halfback, before switching to play an outside back there, all while a genuine halfback played for their feeder club.

Manly have a week off this week. The next three or four fixtures will shape their season.

11. Canberra Raiders (10)

The Raiders were absolutely horrid in their "effort" against the Tigers on the weekend.

Despite a brilliant ten minute period, when playing 13 on 12, there is nothing positive to take out of this past weekend ... other than Kaeo Weekes.

Canberra, despite a positive recent record in Melbourne, look at long odds to trouble the Storm this weekend.

12. New Zealand Warriors (11)

What is going on at the Warriors? Their season is all but over on the back of a horror show that saw them smashed 66 points to six by the lowly Titans.

Shaun Johnson's four week injury added insult to injury as records tumbled. None of them positive!

They've lucked into a home game against the Broncos, who will be at long odds to field their Origin stars. This is a must win.

13. St George Illawarra Dragons (13)

The Dragons spent the weak licking their wounds after finding a way to loss the almost un-loseable the week prior to Manly.

They host the Dolphins this weekend in a genuine pick 'em game. Really depends on which version of the home side turns up.

14. Wests Tigers (15)

What an incredible performance from the Tigers. The second in as many weeks. On any other week the 48-24 win would have been the team performance of the weekend.

Adam Doueihi capped off a storybook comeback with a length of the field try. Lachlan Galvin celebrated his re-committing to the club with a flawless effort.

The Tigers are flying high right now and will hope, against hope, that they can keep it going against the Roosters.

15. Newcastle Knights (14)

The Knights sat and watched Round 16 from home. They fall here, through no fault of their own, but will be looking to return to winning ways quickly.

Newcastle host the Eels this weekend in what shapes as a must win game for both teams.

16. Gold Coast Titans (17)

The Gold Coast Titans set a host of records en route to smashing the Warriors 66 points to six on the weekend.

It was just reward for long suffering fans, to see their time tear shreds off one of the pre-season title favourites. Jayden Campbell's try and 11 goals (from 11 attempts) saw him set individual records for the entire Gold Coast history.

It's a shame they have a bye this weekend as they'd want to keep momentum going, but it will allow Campbell and Brimson the week to overcome injuries.

17. Parramatta Eels (15)

The Eels now sit last in the competition despite enjoying a bye this weekend.

They have a good chance to rebound right away as they travel to Newcastle to play the out of sorts Knights.