SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - FEBRUARY 27: Keegan Hipgrave of the Eels warms up prior to the NRL Trial Match between the Penrith Panthers and the Parramatta Eels at Panthers Stadium on February 27, 2021 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Brendon Thorne/Getty Images)

Parramatta second-rower Keegan Hipgrave has been handed a suspension ranging between one and two weeks following a careless high tackle charge from Friday night's loss to Penrith.

The 24-year-old will miss his side's first finals match of the post-season should he accept an early guilty plea.

KEEGAN HIPGRAVE
Second-Row
Eels
ROUND 25 STATS
14
Tackles Made
19
All Run Metres

Hipgrave could risk a two-week ban should decide to challenge the charge, which has resulted from a 10th minute incident involving Panthers forward James Fisher-Harris.

The Eels have failed to cement a place in the top four, meaning Friday night's 6-40 loss could be Hipgrave's final appearance of the season for Parramatta.

The charge is the only penalty to transpire from either of Friday's matches, with no players facing bans or sanctions from Melbourne's win over Cronulla.

 

 