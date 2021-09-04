Parramatta second-rower Keegan Hipgrave has been handed a suspension ranging between one and two weeks following a careless high tackle charge from Friday night's loss to Penrith.

The 24-year-old will miss his side's first finals match of the post-season should he accept an early guilty plea.

ADVERTISEMENT

KEEGAN HIPGRAVE

Second-Row Eels ROUND 25 STATS 14

Tackles Made 19

All Run Metres

Hipgrave could risk a two-week ban should decide to challenge the charge, which has resulted from a 10th minute incident involving Panthers forward James Fisher-Harris.

The Eels have failed to cement a place in the top four, meaning Friday night's 6-40 loss could be Hipgrave's final appearance of the season for Parramatta.

The charge is the only penalty to transpire from either of Friday's matches, with no players facing bans or sanctions from Melbourne's win over Cronulla.