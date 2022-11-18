Reagan Campbell-Gillard thinks he may need to strike a “gentlemen's agreement” with Eels teammate and Samoa captain Junior Paulo for Sunday's World Cup final.

The Samoan side led by Junior Paulo has seen a mixed bag of results on their way to the final. The side started the tournament poorly, losing 60-6 to England before securing wins over Greece, France, Tonga, and a one-point win over England in last week's semi-final.

With Paulo averaging 21 tackles per game and missing only two tackles for the entire tournament, it is no surprise Reagan Campbell-Gillard told Fox League he wants “… a little gentlemen's agreement to make sure he doesn't take my head off.”

Although Campbell-Gillard may have his eyes focused on Junior Paulo, he acknowledges the whole Samoan team will be a threat.

“They're a physical pack across the whole park including from wingers to fullbacks so I'm sure Junior and the Samoans are going to come out firing," the prop said.

Reagan Campbell-Gillard and Junior Paulo will meet this Sunday at Old Trafford 3am AEDT, as Samoa aim for a record first-ever World Cup title. As for Australia, they are aiming for a third World Cup title success at Old Trafford after claiming both the 2000, and 2013 World Cups in Manchester against New Zealand.