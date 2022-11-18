Junior Paulo leads the Siva Tau pre-game at Emirates Stadium.

Reagan Campbell-Gillard thinks he may need to strike a “gentlemen's agreement” with Eels teammate and Samoa captain Junior Paulo for Sunday's World Cup final.

The Samoan side led by Junior Paulo has seen a mixed bag of results on their way to the final. The side started the tournament poorly, losing 60-6 to England before securing wins over Greece, France, Tonga, and a one-point win over England in last week's semi-final.

With Paulo averaging 21 tackles per game and missing only two tackles for the entire tournament, it is no surprise Reagan Campbell-Gillard told Fox League he wants “… a little gentlemen's agreement to make sure he doesn't take my head off.”

Tonga v Samoa - Rugby League World Cup Quarter Final
WARRINGTON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 06: Junior Paulo of Samoa leads the Siva Tau during the Rugby League World Cup Quarter Final match between Tonga and Samoa at The Halliwell Jones Stadium on November 06, 2022 in Warrington, England. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images for RLWC)

Although Campbell-Gillard may have his eyes focused on Junior Paulo, he acknowledges the whole Samoan team will be a threat.

“They're a physical pack across the whole park including from wingers to fullbacks so I'm sure Junior and the Samoans are going to come out firing," the prop said.

Reagan Campbell-Gillard and Junior Paulo will meet this Sunday at Old Trafford 3am AEDT, as Samoa aim for a record first-ever World Cup title. As for Australia, they are aiming for a third World Cup title success at Old Trafford after claiming both the 2000, and 2013 World Cups in Manchester against New Zealand.

Australia v Fiji: Rugby League World Cup
LEEDS, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 15: Josh Addo-Carr of Australia celebrates scoring their sides second try during the Rugby League World Cup 2021 Pool B match between Australia and Fiji at Headingley on October 15, 2022 in Leeds, England. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images for RLWC)