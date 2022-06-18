The Parramatta Eels appear to have landed the latest blow to the body of the Dolphins, reportedly retaining Ryan Matterson's services despite serious interest from north of the Tweed.

While Matterson had met with Wayne Bennett and Dolphins management within the past month, the Blues representative now appears poised to reject the expansion franchise's four-year, $2.6 million deal.

According to reports from News Corp, the 27-year-old will instead put pen to paper on a $2.4 million extension with the Eels following the final whistle of their clash with the Roosters on Saturday night.

Matterson's retention will act as a boost for the club's loyal fanbase and a boon for Brad Arthur's forward pack that is set to enter 2023 without the ilk of Isaiah Papali’i, Marata Niukore, Oregon Kaufusi and Belmore-bound rake, Reed Mahoney.

Though the Greenacre product will bolster the roster, it is not yet known whether Matterson's retention has killed off any recent interest Parramatta had in signing key Chook, Angus Crichton.

Despite hauling in an empty hook from their negotiations with Matterson, Bennett's forward pack has already taken shape following the signatures of Tom Gilbert, Mark Nicholls, Felise Kaufusi, the Bromwich brothers and fellow Eel, Ray Stone.

Matterson is currently earning within the vicinity of $500,000 for the 2022 season and appears a certainty to retain his place in Brad Fittler's Blues line-up for Origin II in Perth.