Parramatta are reportedly readying themselves to offer Sydney forward Angus Crichton a deal for the 2023 season and beyond should the River Suburb side lose Origin back-rower Ryan Matterson to the Dolphins.

Crichton has long been linked to an extension in the eastern suburbs, however, with the Chooks' salary cap currently creating a squeeze, the 26-year-old is yet to put pen to paper to continue his tenure in Tri-Colours.

As first reported in mid-May, the Roosters' desire to retain the likes of Joey Manu, as well as fit Storm rake Brandon Smith on their books, has meant that Crichton's contract negotiations have continued to be protracted.

Yet, when speaking late last month, the ex-Rabbitoh contended publically that he held little desire to don the colours of a third club.

“I clearly want to stay at the club. That’s my number one option and what I’m trying to push towards,” Crichton told News Corp.

“It (the speculation) is frustrating, but you’ve just got to do your best to try to block it out and try to focus on the task at hand. It does get hard and you try to not buy into it, and I’m doing that the best I can. I clearly want to stay here and that’s what I’m working towards.

“We’re trying to work towards that (a new deal), myself and my agent, and hopefully we’ll have something sorted soon.”

Though Crichton's preferences are on record, Phil Rothfield of The Daily Telegraph has stated that the Eels are willing to table an appropriate package to sway the nine-fingered forward.

With Matterson's chances of remaining in blue and gold still up in the air, should the $500,000 a year forward choose to flee across the Tweed, Crichton would act as an appropriate 'like-for-like' replacement on Brad Arthur's roster.

Still, as stated by Arthur in early June, the Eels have offered Matterson a "competitive offer" in opposition to the Dolphins' $2.5 million, four-year contract.

“We have put a good competitive offer for four years to him and we would love him to stay,” Arthur stated.

“He is a local junior - came through our system – and been back now for a couple of years and playing his best footy.

“He is a real integral part of us moving forward. We would love him to stay.

“I feel like his preference is to stay in Sydney, stay at Parramatta around his family but I am not sure what the Redcliffe offer is.”

Currently earning within the vicinity of $720,000 a season with the Chooks, should Matterson opt out, Parramatta should have no qualms in making up the difference to secure the Temora native.

Matterson is expected to make the final call on his future following the Origin period, with the delay arising due to Blues coach Brad Fittler's open dislike of negotiation chatter in camp.