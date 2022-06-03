Desperate to put an end to the mass exodus of forward pack talent, Parramatta has reportedly put a last-ditch, multi-million dollar deal before Ryan Matterson in an effort to keep the 27-year-old at CommBank.

Currently lodging within Brad Fittler's Blues camp, Matterson has enjoyed a busy fortnight, following meetings with Wayne Bennett and the Dolphins, with reports claiming a deal to draw the new Blue north of the border is as good as done.

Still, with the likes of Reed Mahoney (Canterbury Bulldogs), Marata Niukore (New Zealand Warriors), Isaiah Papali'i (Wests Tigers) and Ray Stone (Dolphins) set to depart the River Suburb at the cessation of the season, News Corp has claimed that the Eels are prepared to pay Matterson $2.5 million across the next four seasons to keep him at the club.

Speaking in the wake of the tabled extension, head coach Brad Arthur believed that the size of the deal should be enough to keep the Greenacre product on familiar soil.

“We have put a good competitive offer for four years to him and we would love him to stay,” Arthur stated.

“He is a local junior - came through our system – and been back now for a couple of years and playing his best footy.

“He is a real integral part of us moving forward. We would love him to stay.

“I feel like his preference is to stay in Sydney, stay at Parramatta around his family but I am not sure what the Redcliffe offer is.”

Matterson is set to make his Origin debut on Wednesday night at Accor Stadium, with the back-rower set to start on the bench in the 17 jersey.