In previous years, the final round or two didn't really matter. Of course wins always matter to fans but finals were set and home ground advantage didn't really apply.

2022 though is a different beast altogether. Round 24 set up two massive games with severe finals implications.

Where did your team land on our Power Rankings after Round 24?

1. Penrith Panthers (Last Week: 1)

The Panthers were in party mode on Friday evening. They put the Warriors to the sword in front of a vocal home crowd and then lifted the J.J. Giltinan Shield.

All the regulars were huge on the night; Brian To'o was a monster, Taylan May ran circles around his opposition. Stephen Crichton was close to perfect.

Penrith have largely survived what looked to have been a difficult run in sans their halves. Any worries have been set aside.

2. Cronulla Sharks (2)

The Sharks put in a dour performance on Saturday night but the ease in which they defended the Bulldogs to put themselves in pole position to finish second was a big positive.

Matt Moylan's form has arguably never been better. Hynes was quiet but kicked the Sharks to victory. Ronaldo Mulitalo scored two cracking tries.

This Sharks side is a different beast to years gone by and it all comes down to the work done off-field. Just this week they convinced the NRL to allow them to host a final if they defeat Newcastle this Sunday.

3. Sydney Roosters (3)

This Roosters outfit are exactly why these Power Rankings exist. They may sit sixth but I would rather play the Eels, Storm or Cowboys rather than this side.

Joseph Manu is in ridiculous form right now while Joseph Suaalii is every bit the star he was framed to be.

Jared Waerea-Hargreaves was baited into a sin bin that could have hurt big time. Victor Radley looks to have escaped serious injury despite a horror head knock.

4. Parramatta Eels (6)

The Eels efforts to belt the Broncos on Thursday night means they are now a home win away from a top four finish. Incredible considering their inconsistencies.

Mitch Moses has been in incredible form since his return and he has turned the Eels into a genuine force.

I don't know what has gotten into Shaun Lane but if you could bottle it you'd be an instant millionaire

5. North Queensland Cowboys (4)

The Cowboys lost an absolute belter of a game, to a side in great form, away from home. They now sit third and are a gimme win away from a Top Four finish.

That said the Cowboys haven't beaten a current top eight side since Round 11 in May. They've failed their three most recent tests.

No one in the world could accuse the Cowboys of anything other than a brilliant season. They've been handed a gift this weekend and should earn a second bite if needed.

6. South Sydney Rabbitohs (7)

The Bunnies set the cat amongst the pigeons in a big way by beating the Cowboys on Saturday night. Latrell Mitchell, Cameron Murray and Tom Burgess were all massive when it mattered most.

Souths guaranteed their spot in the Finals with the massive win and went a long way to vindicating their decision to allow Adam Reynolds to leave the club.

It was a huge win but may serve only as an entree for this Friday night's potential game of the year.

7. Melbourne Storm (5)

The Storm fell just short against one of the competition's form sides on Friday night. In doing so they may have let their Top Four finish slip, at home no less.

On paper, there was very little in this game. A bounce of the ball or a piece of luck then we could be looking at a different result.

That said, at home with a Top Four spot on the line, they fell short. I hate to use the term but that is un Melbourne-like.

8. Canberra Raiders (8)

Yes, the Raiders have had some help via Brisbane's fall but the Raiders have more than done their part. They just keep winning when it matters most.

The Green Machine ran riot on Saturday afternoon to the tune of 48 points to six/ They reduced Manly to spectators.

Hudson Young is launching a very real run for World Cup selection. Xavier Savage is showing signs he'll smash expectations put upon him.

9. St George Illawarra Dragons (10)

The Dragons slipped by the last-placed Tigers thanks to a last-second penalty goal, but the fact is they won.

Jack Bird tried his guts out and had some wonderful moments. Zac Lomax remembered he can be one of the top centres in the game.

Jaydn Su'A had a brilliant game to celebrate his 100th NRL appearance.

10. Brisbane Broncos (9)

I honestly cannot remember a side throwing away their finals chances in such spectacular fashion as with this Broncos outfit.

Two weeks, two home games against fellow Top Eight sides, two embarrassing losses. Then players turn around and complain about a post-match service?

A month ago we're talking about the Broncos as slight Top Four smokies. Now they're relying on the Tigers.

11. Gold Coast Titans (15)

Titans fans can be forgiven for pulling their hair out following this week's brilliance performance. Yes, it was only Newcastle but they ran riot.

AJ Brimson delivered the player of the week performance. Two tries, two try assists, two line-breaks and a line-break assist. Attacking genius.

Brimson, Jayden Campbell, and Tino Fa'asuamaleaui all give Titans fans plenty to be excited next year and beyond. 2022 has been an abject failure.

12. Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs (12)

With the greatest of respects, the Bulldogs could still be playing now and they wouldn't have worried the Sharks' defensive line.

The Dogs switched off the second their coaching future. You can't blame them but the fact is the Dogs massively underdelivered this year.

52% possession, 82% completion rate; zero points. That says it all.

13. Manly Sea Eagles (11)

Manly straight up deserve to be 16th here. It's purely the fact sides below them have been bad for longer that sees them sit 13th.

They stood under the uprights and watched the Raiders take shot after shot at goal. That was about as far as their involvement went this weekend.

Ethan Bullemor's 62nd-minute try was the only highlight on the day. Grim times for a once glamour club.

14. Newcastle Knights (13)

Newcastle fought hard on Sunday afternoon but they're out of troops and are simply waiting for Mad Monday.

Five tries, some of those super entertaining, saw them play their part in a Sunday afternoon slog, but hand to heart did anyone believe they could win this game?

Dane Gagai lost his one on one battle early but then scored two brilliant tries late on.

15. New Zealand Warriors (14)

The Warriors season ended many moons ago and I'm loathe to be overly negative on a side who has played under such circumstances.

Unfortunately, they were blown off the park on Friday evening by a Panthers side in party mode. To their credit though they started well with a try in the second minute.

With a sold-out home game awaiting them in Round 25, the Warriors have earned the right to party. Then it's off to work for a brutal pre-season.

16. Wests Tigers (16)

I've run out words to describe this side. Negative words. They lost the unlosable on Sunday afternoon in comical circumstances.

Six points up, a short drop-out about to land short, meaning an eight-point lead. A Tiger, not watching the action, allows the dropout to hit him short of the ten and momentum turns.

Tigers fans deserve better. This season needs to end for this rabble of a side.