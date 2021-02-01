Despite remaining in strong contention for the 2021 premiership, Brad Arthur’s future at Parramatta has come under questioned following rumours linking Shane Flanagan to the leading role at the Eels.

Arthur remains contracted to the club for two years and stands a great chance to end the club’s 35-year premiership drought in 2021, but that hasn’t stopped the pressure mounting on the his shoulders.

With Flanagan linked to the senior role at Parramatta, club chief executive Jim Sarantinos stepped in to show his support for Arthur at the Eels.

“I’ve spoken to no other coach,” Sarantinos told The Daily Telegraph.

“Our chairman has spoken to no other coach. There has been no consideration or discussion about anyone else.”

Sarantinos added that while the club remains in a strong position moving forward, there are key barriers the club most overcame, namely their finals performances.

“We’ve made good progress in the last two years but in every area of our club we want to improve,” he said.

“That’s front office, football department, elite pathways, everything.

“The last couple of years we’ve got to the second week of the finals but we’d like to do better this year. No-one more so than Brad and the players. They are burning for finals success.”

Sarantinos stated that the 2021 season won’t be make or break for Arthur, backing the 46-year-old to continue in moving the club in the right direction.

“If we get to a grand final or win a premiership that’s terrific but Brad’s future is not hanging on it,” he said.

“I can guarantee there is no benchmark level on the competition ladder in relation to Brad’s future.

“We’re fully invested in Brad. We’d like him to be here well beyond the next two years. If there’s progress, you back your people.

“It’s the same with any job, not just in rugby league.

“We’re doing everything we can to support Brad, his staff and the players to achieve the best possible outcomes.”

Parramatta will open their 2021 campaign when they travel to Suncorp Stadium on Friday, March 12 to face the Broncos.