Edrick Lee may still be readjusting to the Queensland heat, however, there's no doubt the one-time Maroon is excited to return to his home state for 2023 after joining the Dolphins.

Born and raised in Brisbane, Lee grew up under the Sunshine State's sun, remaining up north until Canberra signed him to an Under 20s deal for the 2011 season, forcing Edrick to trade board shorts and a singlet for a puffer jacket and scarf in the chilly Nation's Capital.

An avid basketballer and the cousin of NBA star Patty Mills, things could have been different for Lee had he remained in Queensland, instead spending his NRL career split between Canberra, Cronulla and Newcastle.

Now ten-and-a-half years since Edrick made his NRL debut for the green machine, the flyer is happy to return back to Queensland, even if it is a brand new pre-season experience for him.

“It's enjoyable, but tough, having to adjust to the Queensland weather,” Lee told NRL.com.

“I am from here but have never done a pre-season here, so that's the biggest adjustment.

“But it's been good getting to know all the new faces and players, so everyone's gelling nicely.

“I haven't been home since probably just over a decade, and I left straight after high school, so to come back home and play in front of friends and family on a day-to-day basis is something that attracted me as well.”

The homecoming extends beyond the geographical location, Edrick also linking up with cousin Brenko Lee at the Dolphins, as well as master coach Wayne Bennett, who handed both Lee cousins their only Origin jerseys in the 2020 decider.

While the outside back has suffered numerous setbacks throughout his career, namely in the shape of broken arms, there has still been bright moments for Lee, who became the first Knight to score five tries in a game this season.

Ambitions may be high in Redcliffe, however, Edrick's goals for 2023 are simple.

“Just to be a more consistent player and fingers crossed, touch wood, just to stay injury free,” Lee told NRL.com.

“I've had a big run of injury the last two years, so this is my first pre-season that I've completed in two years.

“Just trying to continue to get better every day and not look too far, and to just focus on the now and hopefully steer in the right direction.”