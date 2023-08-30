The Penrith Panthers have confirmed that 2022 Clive Churchill Medal winner and fullback Dylan Edwards has re-signed for a further fours season with the club.

Already contracted for next season, the new deal will see him remaining at the club until at least the end of the 2028 season.

“Re-signing with the club is huge for me and my family. I'm really grateful that this club gave me my debut and then for them to show faith in me to be able to extend my stay here – which is really pleasing and I'm looking forward to it,” Edwards said.

“I want to have so much success with this club. We've played a lot of footy together and the future looks really exciting with the people that we've got here. I'm excited to be a part of it.”

