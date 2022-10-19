Less than a fortnight after Canberra pinched five of St. George Illawarra's best juniors, Canterbury has snuck under the Dragons' radar to snare the son of a former gun.

Former halfback Josh White featured for Illawarra in the '90s amidst the Super League war, now two-and-a-half decades later, his son Cooper looked set to do the same at fullback for the club.

Or so they thought.

Cooper White has been dominant in the junior leagues at St. George Illawarra, so much so that WWOS reports that the Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs have snuck under the Dragons' guard to snare the 18 year-old for 2023.

The youngster was reportedly eager to remain at the Dragons, however the club was slow in offering the speedster a new contract, allowing Phil Gould to swoop in for Canterbury.

The move will see White further his development at Belmore, and likely move into their NSW Cup side within the next two seasons as Jake Averillo stakes claim on their No. 1 jersey at NRL level.

The Red V are reeling, having lost young guns Jack Piccirilli, Jaxon Lavender, Sean Trindall, Judd Stevenson and James Walsh to Canberra, while George Burgess and Jack Gosiewski have taken verbal swings at Anthony Griffin on their way out of the club.