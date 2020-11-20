After making it known to the Dragons that he needed to step away due to personal issues, Jason Saab missed the first week back at training, reports The Sydney Morning Herald.

Saab’s manager, Mario Tartak, has been calling for a release from the Dragons for Saab for months and that is yet to come to fruition.

Saab still has two years remaining on his current deal with the Dragons, but is keen to get to the Sea Eagles, which will see him earn more money than his current deal at the Dragons.

Saab has spoken with the Dragons about his struggles with getting to the club,s base in Wollongong each day from the western Sydney suburb of Greystanes, contributing to his issues.

While the Dragons appeared willing to give in to Saab’s request of a release to the Sea Eagles, the club sees the move to Manly as a similar issue travel wise to that of what he currently has with the Dragons, if not worse.

After pulling out of a recent swap deal with Manly for Reuben Garrick, the Dragons won’t budge on a release of Saab until they see a good enough fit for their roster to replace his loss.

The Dragons have their eyes set on another player from a rival club in a deal that could play a big part into Saab being able to get his move to Manly for next season.