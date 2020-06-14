Dragons veteran Isaac Luke has been released from his contract with St George Illawarra to sign with the Brisbane Broncos.

Coach Paul McGregor is considering giving Ben Hunt game time at hooker in a bid to turn around the clubs ailing form.

As previously reported by The Sydney Morning Herald, Luke will join Brisbane after being granted an immediate release. It follows the news young guns Jason Saab and Tristan Sailor also want out due to a lack of opportunity, while fullback Matt Dufty is another who is on the verge of leaving.

Speaking in bis pre match press conference, McGregor confirmed Luke was on his way out but refused to buy into speculation of a mass exit.

“Am I concerned about conversations about players leaving? The answer is no because there is not much truth,” McGregor said.

Luke himself spoke to his teammates about his decision to move north to the Broncos on a deal for the rest of the year.

“Issac came and saw me a couple of weeks ago about a few matters, nothing to do with mine and his relationship,” McGregor said.

“He asked for a release two weeks ago and we spoke about it again this week. Now it’s up to football management.”

Broncos forward Joe Ofahengaue spoke about what the recruitment of the Kiwi international would do for Brisbane.

“It was always a dream for him to play for the Broncos, it’s good to hear that from a player coming in to the club,” he told NRL Media.

“I can’t wait to start working with him, pick his brain… he’s got a lot of experience both for New Zealand and South Sydney where he won a premiership.”