St George Illawarra Dragons veteran James Graham looks set to depart the club immediately after they announced they were willing to release him to the Super League.
The prop has played 185 first grade matches with the Bulldogs and Dragons after joining the NRL in 2012.
The club released the following statement on the matter earlier this morning.
“St George Illawarra have been involved in discussions with Dragons forward James Graham and his management regarding an opportunity for him to return to the English Super League with immediate effect,” the statement read.
“The Dragons will consider this option for Graham on the merit a replacement player is secured by the club prior to his release.
“The Dragons will be making no further comment regarding Graham at this stage.”
The 34-year old has played over 400 matches across the NRL and Super League combined.
If this news is true, I wish you good luck James, and thanks for giving 100% in every game you have played for the Dragons.
This news is a little sad, but not unexpected. I have been thinking for a while 2020 would be his last season in the NRL, but if he’s able to get a couple of years in Super League I wish him well. He has a lot to offer with his leadership & experience. Without being disrespectful to James Graham I think his best days in the NRL are behind him and he’s not the force he used to be. This is the reality players face when they get into the twilight of their career.
I have always admired James Graham for his honesty, passion and commitment to his team and club.
Good luck with everything you want to achieve in the future James. It’s been a pleasure watching you play for the Dragons the past 2 and a bit seasons.
An honest footy player, always gives 100%.
I feel he hasn’t been happy in recent times. being in in a place that lacks a lot of ‘happiness’, wouldn’t help.