St George Illawarra have named a 27-man squad to face Cronulla in a pre-season clash at Shark Park this Friday that will consist of ’emerging players’.

Each side will field players who played less than 12 games last season, including a mix of NRL and NSW Cup listed players.

First-team quality players such as Tariq Sims, Daniel Alvaro, Eddie Blacker, Kaide Ellis, Mat and Max Feagai, Jackson Ford, Jayden Sullivan and Brayden Wiliame have been named in the squad after fitting the aforementioned criteria.

Dragons Squad:

Daniel Alvaro, Junior Amone, Bailey Antrobus, Eddie Blacker, Luke Chalker, Josh Coric, Mathew Delbanco, Blake Dowel, Kaide Ellis, Mat Feagai, Max Feagai, Jackson Ford, Zeik Foster, Jaiyden Hunt, Nathan Leatigaga, Hayden Lomax, Sam McCann, Sitiveni Moceidreke, Connor Muhleisen, Tony Pellow, Charly Runciman, Shaun Sauni-Esau, Tariq Sims, Tyrell Sloan, Jayden Sullivan, Brayden Wiliame, Tyran Wishart.

Sharks Squad:

Luke Metcalf, Nene MacDonald, Mawene Hiroti, Kayleb Milne, Kayal Iro, Jack Williams, Braydon Trindall, Franklin Pele, Kyle Paterson, Daniel Vasquez, Teig Wilton, Josh Carr, Billy Magoulias, Monty Raper, Tom Hazleton, Jack Martin, Kade Dykes, Ryan Rivett, Jordan Samrani.