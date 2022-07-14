Their front-row stocks are depleted but the Melbourne Storm are getting no sympathy from the St George Illawarra Dragons as they seek to regain momentum for the final stretch of the NRL season.

The Daily Telegraph reports the Storm recently approached the Dragons in the hopes of securing an early release for 218-game veteran Tariq Sims. Sims is set to join the Storm from 2023 onwards but the Dragons have denied an early release, saying they're in no rush to let him go in the midst of their own battle for a finals place.

The Dragons believe Sims is an important element in their run home, although the 32-year-old will miss this week’s match against the Roosters due to suspension after being sent to the sin-bin twice in the first half during the Red V’s Round 17 loss to the Broncos in Brisbane.

Melbourne were also reported to be considering Matt Lodge as a solution to their problems before he was snapped up by the Tri-colours.

There are still options available as the Storm try to find a solution before the August 1 deadline.

It was recently revealed that Parramatta Eels lock Nathan Brown had been given permission to talk to other teams after struggling to secure his place in Brad Arthur’s first-grade side.

Brown has been with the Eels since 2017, playing 108 games for the club, but has recently found himself a regular fixture in the club’s NSW Cup squad.

With experience at Origin and Test level (with Italy), a point to prove and time quickly running out, Brown could be the perfect solution to the Storm’s current woes.