The St George Illawarra Dragons reportedly remain in contract talks with young outside back Max Feagai.

The young New Zealand born winger and centre has managed ten first-grade games this season, taking his career tally to 21 in the NRL.

An impressive reserve grader after coming through the Dragons' pathways, Feagai has been an almost permanent fixture of the Dragons' side since Round 13 when he came in to play the Penrith Panthers, with both Jack Bird and Moses Suli spending time on the sidelines.

It was believed at one point Max would likely re-sign at the same time as brother Mathew Feagai, who put pen to paper on a deal that would see him remain at the joint-venture until at least the end of the 2026 NRL season.

News Corp are reporting however that Max remains in discussions with the Dragons over his long-term future, with the potential for a deal to be signed in the coming weeks.

The Dragons have only a few roster spots left, and it's understood one of them - at the very least - is planned to go to a prop, with the club chasing Corey Horsburgh, Daniel Saifiti and Reagan Campbell-Gillard, having failed in earlier pursuits of Stefano Utoikamanu and Addin Fonua-Blake.

But it's believed there is still room for the second Feagai brother to be re-signed, with the other players off-contract at the club being Tom Eisenhuth, Jesse Marscke, Ben Murdoch-Masila and Alec Tuitavake.

Of that group, Eisenhuth is set to re-sign, Murdoch-Masila is likely to leave, and there are question marks over the future of the other duo.

The Dragons have already signed Valentine Holmes to add to their backline for 2025, but are now likely to lose Jack Bird after he requested a release, with the Wests Tigers understood to be the club most likely to secure the utilities' services.