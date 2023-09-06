Incoming coach Shane Flanagan has made another major decision with his roster for next season, deciding to release yet another player.

Jaiyden Hunt will become the fifth player to be let go before the expiry of their contract, following Jayden Sullivan (Tigers), Moses Mbye (St Helens), Josh Kerr (Dolphins) and Aaron Woods (Sea Eagles) out of the door.

As reported by News Corp, Hunt has been released by the Dragons and will join the Brisbane Broncos to ease space in the salary cap.

Born in Queensland, Hunt has appeared in 14 NRL games since making his debut for the club in 2021 and is capable of playing in either the back row or as a lock.

In his seven games for the Dragons this season, he scored one try and managed six tackle busts, 63.4 post-contact metres, and 209 total running metres (averaging 29 per game). He is also capable in defence, making 110 tackles at a 91.7 per cent efficiency.

Before his start in first grade, he represented the Easts Tigers in the Cyril Connell Cup and Mal Meninga Cup teams. His good performances for the Tigers would see him represent the Melbourne Storm in the U20s competition during 2016 and 2017 before he made the switch to the Dragons on a train-and-trial contract in 2021.

