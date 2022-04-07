The St George Illawarra Dragons have reportedly slapped a new deadline on star utility Jack Bird to agree to a new deal.

The centre, second rower and half, who has been named at five-eighth this weekend in Anthony Griffin's side to take on the South Sydney Rabbitohs, has been the subject of plenty of discussion regarding his future.

The Dolphins were reportedly chasing Bird, who has stated he isn't keen on a move back to Queensland, while the Parramatta Eels were also at one point interested, but are now understood to have taken their offer after the table.

It means the Dragons could be the only club left in the running for the local junior, who left the club to play with the Cronulla Sharks and Brisbane Broncos before returning to the joint venture ahead of the 2021 season.

The Daily Telegraph are now reporting however, that the offer, which is believed to be in the range of $500,000 per season, has a deadline of Friday for Bird to sign on the dotted line.

It's understood the deadline is not set in stone, however, the club are keen for talks to end, with the club also wanting to keep time up its sleeve to find a replacement should Bird opt to move on from the Red V.

Bird, who has played 209 NRL games and five at State of Origin level, had battled with injury before his return to the Dragons, where he was one of the club's best players last year.

He has started the new year strongly too, however, was stunted during last week's threasing at the hands of Parramatta following his shift to the halves.