The St George Illawarra Dragons have reportedly handed out an upgrade to debutant centre and second-rower Nick Tsougranis.

The youngster, a former Australian Schoolboy, made his debut for the Dragons against the Cronulla Sharks in Round 15, and could feature again in the coming weekas with the Dragons suffering a crippling list of injuries during their most recent game against the Parramatta Eels.

On a development deal this year, Tsougranis is yet to sign on with the Red V into 2026, but News Corp are reporting he has been promoted for the remainder of this campaign.

Logic would suggest that means he could well be hanging around at the joint-venture beyond the end of the campaign alongside a host of other youngsters who have made their way into first-grade this year.

Able to play at centre or in the second-row, Tsougranis is highly rated by Dragons officials, having progressed through the junior pathways of the club.

He made his Jersey Flegg debut in 2022, and NSW Cup debut in 2023 before playing in the under-19 New South Wales State of Origin side.

He now has a combined 22 reserve grade appearances, including 13 this year where he has scored five tries and added 117 metres per game, starting in all bar one contest as part of a side sitting near the top of the table.

Under NRL rules, clubs need to have 30 players registered by June 30, but do not have to replace any players who leave after the start of the season.

The Dragons have lost Tom Eisenhuth (retired), Francis Molo (Dolphins) and Mikaele Ravalawa (Rabbitohs) since the start of the campaign, meaning they only needed 27 registered contracts. Finau Latu also left for the Bulldogs, but was on a development deal.

As it stands, they have 26 players as part of their Top 30, meaning they had to lock in an extra promotion before the June 30 deadline, which they have now done with the addition of Tsougranis.